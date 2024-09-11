 Skip to main content
We gave these Sennheiser headphones an 8 out of 10, and they’re $150 off today

It’s hard to beat the long-standing reputation of a brand like Sennheiser. Renowned for its professional mics and audio devices, some of the best headphones and earbuds on the market are made by this company, and one of these great products is on sale at Best Buy today.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headset in denim for $250. We’ve seen this version of the headset cost as much as $400. Headphone deals like this one are hard to come by, so we definitely recommend taking advantage of this discount before it vanishes.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Premium headphones are a dime a dozen these days, but Sennheiser is a brand that easily stands above much of the competition. Compared to the Momentum 3 Wireless, these new Sennheiser cans have changed a bit cosmetically, looking more minimalist and matte. As for colorway options, Black, Graphite, and White are your choices. Designed for total audio immersion, the Momentum 4 is comfortable for long listening sessions and delivers up to 60 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

The sound quality on these cans is simply superb. Out of the box, the headphones deliver a solid amount of bass and solid mid-range articulation. It’s the higher frequencies where things start struggling a bit, which is why we’re glad to have access to the Sennheiser Smart Control app. This handy bit of software lets you switch between premade EQ presets and will even let you create your own sound profile with a five-band interface.

The Momentum 4 Wireless uses Bluetooth 5.2 and supports the SBC, AAC, and aptX formats. The headphones also support Bluetooth Multipoint, a technology that lets you seamlessly switch back and forth between two paired Bluetooth devices. We see plenty of Best Buy deals on a near-daily basis, but this kind of Sennheiser markdown isn’t one to pass up!

Save $150 when you purchase the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in denim at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the best Bose headphone deals we’ve been tracking down.

