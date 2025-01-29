These Sennheiser sports earbuds are over 50% off, but act fast!

When you’re hitting the gym or going for a run, you’ll want a great pair of earbuds to bring the beats to your fitness regime. Fortunately, wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but not all models are created equal. That’s why we’d like to draw your attention to this great offer on a Sennheiser product:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sennheiser Momentum Sports Earbuds in Olive through Amazon or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only end up paying $150. The full MSRP on these buds is $330. We tested the Momentum Sports buds a while ago, and our reviewer called them “Quality earbuds that may let you leave all other fitness trackers at home.”

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum Sports Earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum Sports are a terrific pair of ANC earbuds that deliver robust and punchy audio for your every workout. Out of the box, you’ll get three ear tip sizes and three ear stabilizers to choose from, ensuring you’ll get the best fit possible for your ears and head shape. The touch controls are also easy to work with and can be customized in the Sennheiser Smart Control app (for iOS and Android devices).

The Momentum Sports buds have an IP55 rating, making them a solid choice for sweating or going for a jog in the rain, and the charging case bears an IPX4 certification. The latter can also be charged via USB-C or Qi wireless accessories.

As for overall sound quality and noise isolation, these Momentum buds do a phenomenal job at bringing highs, mids, and lows to the table, along with an intelligent ANC system that dials down on annoying sounds like HVAC units, plane, train, and bus engines, construction, and workplace chatter.

We're not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so today might be the last day to save this much on a fantastic Sennheiser product. Take $150 off the Sennheiser Momentum Sports Earbuds when you purchase today.