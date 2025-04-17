These Sennheiser RF headphones just got an awesome discount

If you’re looking for a simple and effective way to listen to movies and TV shows through a pair of headphones, you should consider investing in a set of RF cans. “RF” stands for radio frequency, which is how this type of audio device sends wireless data from A to B. Several noteworthy brands make these kinds of headphones, and today, we came across a great discount on a pair of Sennheiser RF monitors while vetting through the best headphone deals:

For a limited time, the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones are marked down to $330 from its $400 MSRP.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser RS 195 RF

Traditionally, wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers use Bluetooth technology to transmit and receive audio. While these options are convenient and considerably less expensive than the Sennheiser RS 195, Bluetooth isn’t an ideal connection for watching media or playing video games. Bluetooth is quite susceptible to latency, whereas an RF signal between your host device and the RS 195 transmitter offers a more direct signal path.

The Sennheiser RS 195 feature a premium design with comfortable padding that forms a good seal around your ears. Out of the box, these RF headphones deliver an energetic, bass-forward sound profile, which bodes well for action movie fans and fans of music genres like rock, rap, and EDM. The RS 195 lack an ANC system, but the solid seal is enough to keep a lot of distracting sounds at bay.

The transmitter itself features a balance adjuster, a preset selector, and a button for switching between user profiles. You can also connect the RS 195 to your TV or compatible AV device via 3.5mm auxiliary or digital optical (both cables are included).

Save $70 when you purchase the Sennheiser RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones right now. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more wireless audio options.