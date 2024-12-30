Should we be worried we don’t own our media anymore?

Table of Contents Table of Contents The impermanence of streaming Being the custodian

As convenient as streaming has made the consumption of media, what’s available to us today might not be available to us tomorrow — or maybe not in the way we remember it. We have no ownership over the content that we’re consuming. Instead, we’re paying to get access to what streaming companies want to offer us, and they can change their mind whenever they feel like it.

Add to that the fact that 2024 was a hard year for physical media. Best Buy stopped selling discs in its stores and online, and by the end of the year, a Blu-ray player manufacturer discontinued production of its products. There was also news swirling that vinyl sales had plummeted by 33% in 2024 (although it turns out that was due to a change in counting methodology for vinyl sales, which are, in fact, up 6.2%). If there’s declining interest in owning physical media, as the Best Buy news would seem to indicate, what are we losing by switching over solely to streaming? Should we be concerned that we have no ownership anymore over the things we watch, read, and listen to?

The impermanence of streaming

Netflix regularly culls its offerings. This could be for a variety of reasons — licensing deals might end, the content isn’t as popular as hoped, or a shift in strategy — but the result is the same. We lose access to something we might have enjoyed.

Netflix isn’t alone in this. Soon after canceling Westworld, HBO removed it from its streaming platform. Its plan was to test the waters with FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services, eventually making it available on other services, albeit with ad breaks. But if you were subscribed to HBO at the time and had the intention of watching HBO shows like Westworld, it was a rude awakening to no longer be able to access that show.

But there are potential issues beyond a show being moved from one service to another unexpectedly. When content solely lives digitally in the cloud, edits can be made to it. At the Superbowl in 2024, Alicia Keys was brought on as a guest during Usher’s halftime show to perform If I Ain’t Got You. Those watching it live heard her voice crack slightly as she sang the first word: Some. It was a completely understandable flub — it was the first thing she was singing, it was cold, and, most importantly, she’s human. She went on to have a slick and polished performance singing with Usher.

If you go back and watch the official performance, though, the small voice crack was replaced by a take from one of the rehearsals. There’s no evidence that anything went wrong. Is it a major issue, where corporate money has pulled oen over on the public? Certainly not. But it’s an example that when we don’t have ownership over our media, those that do can make a change for whatever reason they choose.

Let’s take the alternate timeline where the original Star Wars trilogy was only ever recorded digitally and distributed over streaming. If George Lucas had the opportunity to go back under those circumstances and make his special editions, there would have been no evidence to show who originally shot first — Han or Greedo. With no physical proof, such as laser disc or VHS recording off of a TV broadcast, the original moment would have been wiped from history.

Being the custodian

As Guillermo del Toro once tweeted, “Physical media is almost a Fahrenheit 451 [where people memorized entire books and thus became the book they loved] level of responsibility. If you own a great 4K HD, Blu-ray, DVD, etc., etc. of a film or films you love … you are the custodian of those films for generations to come.”

In history, we’ve been through purges of recorded ideas by parties that did not agree with them. That could be the reaction of John Lennon’s quote about the Beatles and Jesus resulting in the destruction of Beatles records, or the book-burning Säuberung by the Nazi party in the 1930s to destroy texts and literature that were deemed “un-German.”

Much like books before vinyl, magnetic tape, or compact discs entered our homes, the streaming content we consume documents our history and how our society processes and reacts to what’s happening in the world. Sure, there are Bond movies or dance tracks whose primary purpose is to entertain or act as the soundtrack for a night of fun, but for every action spectacle, there’s a Paris is Burning. For every song of teenage heartbreak there’s a Sunday Bloody Sunday.

When the ideas are held within books that live within hundreds of thousands of homes, it’s difficult to collect every last one and eradicate them from the Earth. But if the copies live only in the cloud, it takes but the clicking of a mouse by one bad actor to never see or hear them again.

Anecdotally from conversations I’ve had, it seems like the younger generation — that grew up surrounded by the digital world, online relationships, and their content only in the cloud — is pulling away a bit from living online. It could be as a reaction to having to always be “on” with social media, or a distrust of the corporate culture that wants to control as many aspects of our lives as possible. Could they be the ones that move us back toward physical media, if not wholly, as a supplement to digital?

It’s important that there are custodians in the world to herald existing art into the future. And it’s important that there are tangible versions of that art — in written form, recordings, or on disc and cellulose. Plus, the disc recordings look and sound better than the streaming versions anyway.