 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Skullcandy’s surprisingly good headphones are down to $65 from $200

By
Skullcandy Crusher Evo
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying new headphones but you’re on a tight budget, we highly recommend the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, which are currently on sale from Amazon’s Woot with a massive 67% discount. From their original price of $199, they’re all the way down to just $65, for huge savings of $134. There are still a few days left on this offer, but we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase of the wireless headphones right now if you’re interested, as stocks will quickly run out.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones

They’re not made by the usual brands that you see in roundups of the best headphones, but the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are surprisingly excellent, especially considering their discounted price. They don’t have active noise cancellation, but they feature the brand’s Adjustable Sensory Bass feature that adds a secondary, dedicated bass driver to each earcup for amazing bass levels and awesome sound quality. The Crusher Bass feature may be activated through the headphones’ tactile buttons, which will also allow you to answer calls, change tracks, and adjust volume.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, with just 10 minutes of charging capable of replenishing up to 4 hours of usage. If you’re the type who always misplaces their headphones, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo comes with the very helpful technology that’s found in Tile’s Bluetooth trackers so that you can make it ring whenever they escape your sight. When you’re traveling, the wireless headphones won’t take up too much space in your luggage with its folding design.

There are headphone deals of all shapes and sizes, but if you want to get fantastic wireless headphones without breaking the bank, check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo. From their already affordable sticker price of $199, they’re down to an extremely cheap $65 from Amazon’s Woot, following a 67% discount that translates to $134 in savings. You’ve got a few days before the offer expires, but you’re going to want to buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones immediately because there’s a chance that stocks get depleted sooner than you think.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Prime Day headphone deals still available: Apple, Sony, Bose
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day deals are still going fairly strong, even though the official days of the shopping holiday are over. There are still a few categories to shop, like Apple Prime Day deals, Sony Prime Day deals, and so much more. If you want to privately listen to audio, whether that be music, audiobooks, or the Bluetooth-enabled TV you picked up from Prime Day TV deals, then you're going to need some headphones (or earbuds). There are still some good deals on popular offerings from Beats, 1More, Samsung, and even a few Prime Day AirPods deals. However, below, you'll find a few of our favorite headphones and earbuds for that are on sale.
The best Prime Day headphone deal, picked by our experts
Beats Studio 3 -- $159, was $190

Popular headphones at over 50% off? After Prime Day? The Beats Studio 3 are classic headphones from Beats: stylish, with heavy bass. They have active noise canceling, and good quality sound powered by the Apple W1 chip. They have nice earcups that will stay comfortable throughout the 22-hour battery life.

Read more
Walmart is trying to get rid of the Beats Studio 3 post-Prime Day
A woman wearing the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones while outdoors.

Walmart slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 with a $221 discount for its Prime Day deals, but you can still get the wireless headphones for that much cheaper even after the shopping holiday has ended. They're still down to a very affordable $129 from their original price of $350, so it appears that Walmart is trying to offload all its stock of the wireless headphones. That may happen sooner than you expect though, so if you're interested in this bargain, you need to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones
Beats is one of the most popular names for wireless headphones, and you'll be able to see why with the Beats Studio 3. They will let you listen to your favorite playlists and watch streaming shows with excellent sound quality, and they offer pure adaptive noise canceling technology so that you won't be disturbed by what's going on around you. The wireless headphones are powered by Apple's W1 chip, which enables a battery life of up to 22 hours with ANC activated and up to 40 hours with the feature deactivated. The chip also makes pairing the Beats Studio 3 with Apple devices extremely easy, but of course they're also compatible with other Bluetooth devices.

Read more
This TCL 65-inch TV is still discounted to $700 from $1,100
2024 TCL QM7 4K mini-LED TV.

If you weren't able to make a purchase during Prime Day TV deals, the good news is that there are still some amazing offers that are available. Here's a great example -- the 65-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K TV with a $400 discount from Best Buy, which brings its price down from $1,100 to a more reasonable $700. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the TV's price returns to normal, so if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual, you need to complete the transaction soon.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K TV
The 65-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K TV is a QLED TV that features the brand's QD-Mini LED technology, which promises fantastic contrast and vibrant colors for a theatrical viewing experience in the comfort of your own living room. The TV is also equipped with TCH's AIPQ PRO processor, which uses AI to optimize settings for even better visuals, and it supports Dolby Atmos Audio for immersive sound. You should consult out guide on what size TV to buy though, just to be sure that you have ample space for the 65-inch TCL QM7 Series 4K TV.

Read more