Skullcandy’s surprisingly good headphones are down to $65 from $200

If you’re thinking about buying new headphones but you’re on a tight budget, we highly recommend the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, which are currently on sale from Amazon’s Woot with a massive 67% discount. From their original price of $199, they’re all the way down to just $65, for huge savings of $134. There are still a few days left on this offer, but we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase of the wireless headphones right now if you’re interested, as stocks will quickly run out.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones

They’re not made by the usual brands that you see in roundups of the best headphones, but the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are surprisingly excellent, especially considering their discounted price. They don’t have active noise cancellation, but they feature the brand’s Adjustable Sensory Bass feature that adds a secondary, dedicated bass driver to each earcup for amazing bass levels and awesome sound quality. The Crusher Bass feature may be activated through the headphones’ tactile buttons, which will also allow you to answer calls, change tracks, and adjust volume.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, with just 10 minutes of charging capable of replenishing up to 4 hours of usage. If you’re the type who always misplaces their headphones, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo comes with the very helpful technology that’s found in Tile’s Bluetooth trackers so that you can make it ring whenever they escape your sight. When you’re traveling, the wireless headphones won’t take up too much space in your luggage with its folding design.

