We gave Sonos Ace headphones a 4 out of 5, and today they’re on sale for $380

Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers and soundbars on the market, so it was only a matter of time before the company started making killer headphones, too! Released in 2024, the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones deliver incredible sound quality and some of the best ANC in the business, and they’re also on sale this week for only $380!

You’ll find this discounted price at sites and stores like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and several other retailers.

Why you should buy the Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones

We tested the Sonos Ace back in December 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Incredible comfort, simplicity, and sound make us wish the Sonos Ace were fully integrated into the Sonos ecosystem.”

The Sonos Ace headphones sound great right out of the box. The default sound profile is warm, punchy, and bass-friendly, giving you a terrific experience across genres, though rock, rap, and EDM fans will be extra fond of the Ace’s impressive low end. The headphones also feel comfortable to wear for longer listening sessions, and you’ll get up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

As mentioned, the Sonos Ace are some of the best cans out there for ANC. These headphones block out everything from plane, train, and bus engine drones to HVAC hum and workplace chatter.

Like other Sonos products, the Ace headphones are supported by the feature-rich and intuitive Sonos S2 app. Download it to adjust bass and treble, set up head tracking, and use the Sonos TV Audio Swap feature (must own a compatible Sonos soundbar, too).

Sonos deals are difficult to come by, which is why we’re even more excited to see the Sonos Ace discounted by $70. Purchase ASAP to take advantage of this price, and be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best headphone deals and best soundbar deals, too.