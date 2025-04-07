Score the Sonos Arc soundbar for its lowest price ever when you buy today

Sonos is an audio brand we don’t have to think twice to recommend, and when it comes to soundbar tech, it’s hard to beat the power and performance of the original Sonos Arc.

The latest edition of this premium system was released a few months ago, but today the O.G. Arc hit its lowest price ever: For a limited time, the Sonos Arc is only $600. Purchase at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc Soundbar

The Sonos Arc is the perfect audio solution for a medium to large-sized viewing space. Billed as a 5.0.2 configuration, the O.G. Arc has two side-firing speakers and two up-firing drivers for surround and height effects, making it an excellent choice for Dolby Atmos or 5.1 surround sound. That’s in addition to full left, right, and center channels, with the latter taking on most of the dialogue and vocals for content you watch and listen to.

The soundbar requires little in the way of setup; simply connect the Arc to your TV via HDMI eARC (or digital optical), then head over to the Sonos app to register the device. You’ll also be able to use the Sonos app to stream music to the Arc, group or un-group it with other Sonos speakers, or calibrate the bar via the TruePlay feature (iOS only).

While the O.G. Arc doesn’t have a Bluetooth input or a dedicated subwoofer (one must be purchased separately), we’re still glad to stand behind this impressive audio device five years after it first hit shelves.

Save $300 when you purchase the Sonos Arc Soundbar today. You may also want to have a look at our lists of the best Sonos deals, best soundbar deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top Sonos products!