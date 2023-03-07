 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Features

Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 first impressions: it’s all about immersion

Simon Cohen
By

Sonos has launched its latest wireless multiroom smart speakers — the $249 Era 100 and $449 Era 300 — effectively rebooting the company’s entry-level product. It marks the end of the Sonos One, and its midsize offering, which had been noticeably absent since the discontinuation of the Play:3 in 2018. We’ll have reviews in due time, but I’ve spent a little bit of time with the new kit, and here are my first impressions.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 side by side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I got a chance to hear both the Sonos Era 100 and 300 in action at a private launch event in New York City. The demo room was hardly an ideal spot from an acoustics point of view — a wide and shallow shape and drapes slung on some walls, while others were built from highly reflective glass — and yet I was able to get a sense of both speakers’ potential.

If I were to sum up Sonos’ unifying philosophy for the Era series in a single word, it would be “immersion.” One look at where the smart speaker market is today and it’s not hard to understand why immersion is the goal. Amazon’s $200 Echo Studio is a Dolby Atmos-capable smart speaker that can double as a soundbar when connected to the company’s Fire TV streamers, and Apple’s newly relaunched HomePod gen 2 follows an identical path, for $100 more.

Related
Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 side by side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

With competitors like these, the aging (and mono-only) Sonos One was looking a bit frumpy, and other than its soundbars, Sonos has had nothing to offer folks who want a little more from their wireless speakers.

For the Era 100, that means providing stereo sound from a single speaker. It’s not an easy task. Stereo sound depends on being able to send different information to your left and right ears, which is why stereo speakers usually come in pairs so you can create the necessary distance.

Sonos Era 100, beside a transparent version showing speaker internals.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The only way to get there using the Era 100’s narrow enclosure is to angle two drivers away from each other, so they direct that left/right sound outward, and then back to the listener, perhaps taking advantage of any surfaces to bunce off of like walls.

From where I was sitting, I wouldn’t say that the Era 100 delivered strong stereo separation. But it definitely felt like it projected a wider soundstage than I’m used to with a single Sonos One. Also noticeable was the improved bass response, which felt weightier and more musical than the One. Since Sonos didn’t let us hear an Era 100 side-by-side with a One, these observations are purely what I could muster from memory.

Sonos Era 300, beside a transparent version showing speaker internals.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

For the Era 300, Sonos gave us two demonstrations: using a pair of Era 300s as the rear surrounds for a Sonos Arc-based Dolby Atmos home theater, and using a single Era 300 for stereo and Dolby Atmos Music listening. Our movie clip was courtesy of the film Unbroken, which features a World War II American bombing run as seen from the bomber crews’ perspective. It’s a clip I’ve seen before, and there’s no doubt that the Sonos setup provided a powerfully emotional performance, putting me very much in the center of the action. How much of that was thanks to the Era 300 surrounds and how much was being produced by the Arc itself? That’s hard to say, but it’s obvious that the Era 300 makes for a potent addition to a Sonos home theater.

Sonos Era 300 – woofer seen behind grille.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I was more impressed by the audio-only demo, where we switched from standard two-channel stereo to Dolby Atmos Music, with samples from Lizzo’s About Damn Time and Finneas’ A Concert Six Months From Now. The stereo track sounded predictably good — Sonos really knows how to generate sound that is proportionally much bigger than the speaker it’s coming from — and the Atmos Music track demonstrated just how much bigger and immersive that sound can get when you include Atmos in the mix.

The lingering question I have about the Era 300 as a speaker for Dolby Atmos Music is the same question I have for Dolby Atmos Music when played through any sound system (as opposed to headphones or earbuds): given Atmos’ need for a target listening area to deliver its immersive soundstage, will people really take the time to sit and listen to Dolby Atmos Music? And if the answer is no, is the Era 300 still the right choice for folks who want a really great wireless speaker?

I hope to answer that, and many other questions about using the Era 100 and 300, once the speakers are available on March 28.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Marshall’s latest Bluetooth speaker has four drivers for 360 sound
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
January 31, 2023
Marshall Middleton.

The Marshall Middleton ($299) is the company's latest addition to its lineup of guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers, and it's available starting January 31 at marshallheadphones.com. The Middleton, as its name somewhat suggests, sits in the middle of the Marshall portable family -- it shares the same rectangular shape as the Emberton II but is heavier and more powerful than the Stockton II.

What makes the Middleton stand out is its unique quad-driver configuration, which places speakers on all four sides. There are two full-range drivers, each with its own 20-watt amplifier, and two tweeters, powered by a pair of 10-watt amps.  The Middleton uses the same "true stereophonic" system as the Emberton II to achieve what the company calls multidirectional, 360-degree stereo sound.

Read more
BluOS will be updated to 4.0 with a fresh look, new features
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
January 26, 2023
Two phones showing different screens of BluOS 4.0.

Lenbrook International, the company that creates BluOS, says that the software is going to get a major update in the spring, to version 4.0. BluOS controls wireless speakers from Bluesound, as well as a variety of audio gear from NAD, Dali, and PSB. The change will bring a cleaner look to the interface, as well as several enhancements to how the app works.

“BluOS 4.0 brings added depth to personalized, multiroom hi-res listening,” said Andrew Haines, BluOS product manager, in an emailed press release. “This comprehensive redesign of the mobile app interface reflects a commitment to delivering seamless user experiences for BluOS users.”

Read more
The Apple HomePod is back, with new smarts, and a lower price
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
January 18, 2023
Apple HomePod second-gen.

Apple has launched a second generation of its HomePod, for $299 ($50 less than the first-gen), with a similar design to the original HomePod. Apple discontinued the first-gen HomePod in 2021, less than a year after the debut of the HomePod mini, leaving many to wonder if the company had completely abandoned the larger smart speaker. Simply called the second-gen HomePod, the new model offers improved audio quality and deeper integration into the smart home. It's available to pre-order online and in the Apple Store app starting today, with availability beginning Friday, February 3.

In many ways, the second-gen looks exactly the same as the original HomePod. Apple has kept the distinctive rounded shape, the fabric-wrapped exterior, and the instantly recognizable touch area on top, complete with a colorful feedback display. Even the dimensions are nearly identical, with the same 5.6-inch diameter, but a slightly shorter height (6.6 inches vs. 6.8 inches). It's also a tad lighter at 5.16 pounds instead of the first-gen's 5.5-pound weight.

Read more