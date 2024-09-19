One of the best OLED TVs of 2024 just got a $700 price cut

When it comes to the top TV deals, we see plenty of markdowns on Hisense and TCL sets, but what about the Big Three? For those unaware, we’re referring to Samsung, LG, and Sony. These three companies make some of the best-looking TVs, using advanced picture processing and upscaling tech to get the job done. While it can be challenging to come across a solid discount on these midrange and premium sets, sometimes you just have to know where to look. And, fortunately, we do!

As a matter of fact, right now, when you order the Sony 65-inch XR A80L OLED through Best Buy, you’ll save $700. At full price, this model sells for $2,200 (currently reduced to $1,500).

Why you should buy the Sony A80L OLED

For many years, Sony has been one of the best TV companies for movie lovers. Seeing as the Big S has years of studio filmmaking under its belt, A80L features like Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR and XR OLED Contrast Pro are constantly optimizing every frame to ensure you’re getting the most lifelike colors and contrast levels. While brightness isn’t a strong suit for any OLED set (we gave the A80L big praise in this OLED TV roundup!), the A80L actually does a decent job at delivering strong highlights, especially when watching HDR content.

Then there’s the unbound gaming performance that we all love Sony for. Since the company has been producing home consoles for over 30 years, it’s no surprise to us that the A80L is one of the best OLEDs to play video games on. This is thanks to features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which utilizes VRR and ALLM to deliver impeccable response times and top-shelf motion clarity. The TV also has an Auto Game Mode that kicks in whenever a PlayStation console is detected.

Other noteworthy features include the Google TV OS for streaming apps and smart home controls, ATSC 3.0 compatibility, and a one-year limited warranty from Sony.

There’s no telling how long this Best Buy sale is going to last, so now could be the one and only time the Sony OLED is this cheap. Save $700 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch A80L OLED at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other OLED TV deals we’ve been finding! We also have a separate list of exclusive Sony TV deals, too!