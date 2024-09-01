 Skip to main content
We gave this TV a 10 out of 10, and it’s on sale today

By
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.
Sony

When it comes to the best TVs of 2024, one brand that stands tall is Sony. Sony is a tried and true TV manufacturer that’s been producing exceptional LED-LCDs and OLED sets over the last several years. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this fantastic Best Buy offer on one of the best Sony sets of 2023:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Sony 65-inch A95L OLED for $3,300. At full price, this model sells for $3,500. Sure, it may not be the most significant markdown in the world, but $200 back in your pocket is nothing to shake a stick at! Plus, you’ll be the proud owner of one of our favorite TVs of 2023, and a model that we gave a perfect 10/10 score too! We also have a big list of other great Sony TV deals for you to look through.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch A95L

On paper, Sony brands the A95L as an OLED set. Technically, it’s a QD-OLED TV. We have a thorough explainer on this TV tech, but the long-short of it is that the “QD” stands for quantum dots. Combine the acronyms, and you get “Quantum Dot Organic Light Emitting Diodes.” Quantum dots are used on many mid-range and premium TVs to enhance brightness and colors (especially when viewing HDR content). Still, it’s Sony’s proprietary picture tech — including its Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Max engine — that pushes the A95L’s picture quality over the edge.

But even if you ripped all the picture processing out of the equation, the A95L is still equipped with one of the most gorgeous OLED panels we’ve seen on a modern TV. And because every self-emissive pixel is individually controllable, when a pixel isn’t displaying any info, it’s completely turned off. This means that dark scenes on the A95L show up with inky black levels, which is precisely what every videophile hopes and dreams for.

The Sony A95L is a terrific TV for gaming, too, especially if you plan on connecting a PlayStation 5 console. You’ll get to enjoy features like HDMI 2.1 (on two of the TV’s ports), top-notch motion clarity, and VRR support. The A95L also uses the Google TV OS for all things streaming and UI. Fire up the interactive platform to stream your favorite movies and shows through apps like Netflix and Disney+, or wirelessly mirror content from your iPhone or Android device to your brand-new Sony TV!

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but our experience with Best Buy deals is that they tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now is the best time to save that $200 on the purchase of a new Sony 65-inch A95L OLED. We also recommend looking at some of the best Labor Day OLED TV deals we’ve been finding.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
