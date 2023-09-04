Best Labor Day OLED TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, and Sony

Labor Day sales are underway and that means there are some exciting Labor Day TV deals going on right now. If you’re looking to buy a new OLED TV in particular, you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the TVs we’ve highlighted below. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at the pick of the bunch.

LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV — $650, was $1,300

LG is consistently one of the best TV brands you can buy from, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. With the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV, you get a great OLED experience at an affordable price. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to add depth to whatever you’re watching. Alongside that is LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which helps deliver that lifelike image, adjusting picture and sound qualities as needed. AI Picture Pro 4K technology automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI tone mapping, while there’s dynamic tone mapping which can detect what you’re seeing and apply the optimal tone curve. A dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce the wonders of the picture.

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV — $1,500, was $1,800

The LG C range often features among some of the best TVs around with the LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV being one of the newer releases. This model is powered by the a9 AI processor Gen 6 so it provides better picture and performance. It also has Brightness Booster so that brightness is improved, even in well-lit rooms, compared to previous C models. There’s LG’s Filmmaker mode along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, while gamers will appreciate the four HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s a well-rounded TV for all kinds of visual delights.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV — $1,600, was $2,600

While OLED may be more commonly linked with LG TVs, Samsung also makes some great OLED TVs with the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV a particular highlight. One of the best OLED TVs around at the moment, it uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling to provide a superior image. It has HDR OLED that is able to analyze each scene so you can enjoy richer and more accurate colors. It’s Pantone validated too so you get fantastic detail while Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Lite do plenty to ensure what you hear is exceptional too. Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro is great for fast-moving action or gaming with refresh rates of up to 120Hz keeping things silky smooth. There’s really nothing this TV can’t do.

LG 77-inch B3 Series OLED TV — $2,000, was $3,300

For a huge TV that also looks great, look no further than the LG 77-inch B3 Series OLED TV. Its a7 AI processor Gen 6 powers proceedings so it’s capable of automatically improving the picture and sound quality as you watch. A dedicated Filmmaker mode is great for taking in movies, while there’s both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for movies, TV or playing games. You gain perfect blacks and incredible colors, along with infinite contrast so whatever you’re doing looks great here.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV — $2,000, was $2,600

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV looks gorgeous thanks to its extensive set of features. It has XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture so you get immersive depth and realism, along with fantastic shadows. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR ensures that anything HD is remastered in 4K and looks great, while XR Triluminos Pro enhances the range of hues and saturation so you get precise details within textures, along with skin tones that look completely natural. A dedicated game mode provides additional features for PS5 owners with Auto HDR Tone Mapping working well alongside HDMI 2.1 ports. There’s also great sound thanks to Acoustic Surface Audio+. XR OLED Motion makes it a perfect option for fast-moving action too while there’s obviously Dolby Vision support.

LG 77-inch G2 Series OLED TV — $3,300, was $3,800

Designed to be mounted on your wall, the LG 77-inch G2 Series OLED TV looks gorgeous in every way. It has LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI processor 4K powering proceedings so that it can automatically adjust all your settings for the best picture quality. Brightness Booster Max ensures even in the brightest of rooms, you get a great visual experience while there are dedicated Filmmaker modes and gaming modes. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support ensure all the modes you need are there too. Elsewhere, four HDMI 2.1 ports are great for gamers along with LG’s Game Optimizer mode, plus there’s Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support. 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume round off the feature-rich package.

LG G3 OLED TV with Free Gallery Floor Stand — Over $150 off

LG’s beautiful G3 OLED smart TVs are made even more aesthetically pleasing when attached to the gallery-worthy stand, essentially turning them into a piece of fine art. Normally, the stand would cost you an additional $150 to $200, but from now until September 13th, you’ll get a stand free with the purchase of an eligible G3 OLED. The reality is you’re saving so much more than just the cost of the free stand because LG’s TVs are also heavily discounted for Labor Day. You can expect to save $500 to $700 on a new TV, not including the cost of the stand.

For example, LG’s OLED evo G3 55-inch 4K smart TV, bringing the normal price of $2,500 down to just $2,000. If you were to purchase that set plus the stand, you’d save a total of $650 – $500 off the TV and $150 for the stand. This offer will not last forever, so now’s your chance if you’re in the market for a new 4K smart TV. We highly recommend browsing the eligible TVs and stands for yourself because there are a few options.

