Sony’s best OLED TV for 2024 is on sale for $600 off today

By
Our Top Pick Sony Bravia 8 Mark II
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, and we’ve had the opportunity to test a number of the manufacturer’s midrange and premium models. One of our favorites is the Sony Bravia 8 Series, a flagship 4K OLED that delivers some seriously good picture. And today, you’ll be able to save a few bucks when you order one for yourself:

For a limited time, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED is discounted to $1,700. The full MSRP on this model is $2,300. This is one of the best Sony TV deals we’ve seen in a long time, so we definitely wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 8 Series

When we reviewed the Sony Bravia 8 a few months back, editor at large Caleb Denison praised the Sony flagship, saying, “The Bravia 8 is the Sony OLED TV most folks should buy.” Yes, this is a TV that costs well over $1,000, but when you feast your eyes on the amazing colors, unbeatable contrast levels, and super-wide viewing angle the Bravia 8 has, you’ll (mostly) forget about the dollar signs.

The Bravia 8 is also a rare case of an OLED TV in that it can get bright enough to overcome glare in moderately lit rooms. SDR brightness is more than sufficient, and the TV delivers some awesome HDR highlights. You’ll also get support for every HDR format sans HDR10+.

The Sony Bravia 8 features full HDMI 2.1 connectivity and numerous gaming optimizations, so PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S should look remarkable. Not to mention the TV’s fast native 120Hz refresh rate and fast response time.

Save $600 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED today. We also recommend looking at our lists of the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more discounts on top Sony hardware!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
