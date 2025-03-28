 Skip to main content
Get Sony’s best TV of 2024, the Bravia 9 OLED, while it’s $500 off

By
Sony Bravia 9 Review.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Sony’s best TV in 2024 was actually a QLED TV that we had the opportunity to test. We’re referring to the Bravia 9, a premium LED-LCD that delivers terrific picture quality and some of the most arresting peak brightness performance we’ve ever seen from a Sony set. And right now when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 9 Series 4K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $2,500.

The full MSRP on this model is $3,000, which means you’ll be saving yourself $500 when you buy it ASAP.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 9 Series

We tested the Sony Bravia 9 back in August 2024, and editor at large Caleb Denison said it was “The best combination of OLED and mini-LED TV picture quality we’ve seen yet.”

Thanks to its powerful mini-LED backlighting, the Bravia 9 delivers vibrant and lifelike colors, as well as near-perfect contrast levels with minimal light bloom. Whether you’re watching brand-new 4K HDR movies on Netflix or dipping into your old DVD collection, Sony’s picture processing and upscaling tech ensures every frame is as packed with picture detail as the last.

The Bravia 9 gets bright enough to fight glare in brightly lit rooms and delivers astonishing highlights when watching or playing HDR content. The TV also has a native 120Hz refresh rate, and two of its HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, making it an excellent choice for console and PC gaming.

Apps, casting, and smart home controls are made possible by the TV’s built-in Google TV OS. Stream Netflix, access hundreds of live free TV stations, cast content via AirPlay 2, and so much more with this interactive smart hub and TV UI.

Save $500 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 9 Series 4K QLED today. We also think you should look through our lists of the best Sony TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more markdowns on top TVs!

