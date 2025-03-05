 Skip to main content
Score this Sony flagship QLED before its $200 discount disappears

Sony Bravia 9 Review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

When it comes to noteworthy TV brands, Sony has been one of the most popular companies on the market for several decades. Unfortunately, premium picture and sound quality often mean higher prices, especially when we’re talking about Sony. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find great sales on Sony screens now and then. As luck would have it, we came across this awesome promo earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 9 4K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Sony, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only end up paying  $2,800. The full MSRP on this model is $3,000. We tested this TV back in August, and reviewer Caleb Denison said the Sony Bravia 9 “[Is] the best combination of OLED and mini-LED TV picture quality we’ve seen yet.”

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 9

Mini-LED technology is the name of the game with the almighty Sony Bravia 9. The manufacturer claims this QLED has some of the smallest LEDs on the market, allowing the TV to dial in some of the most accurate local dimming we’ve ever seen on an LCD panel.

Not only does this result in a nearly bloom-free picture when watching movies and shows in a dark room, but you’ll also be treated to astonishing SDR brightness levels, making the Bravia 9 an excellent choice for brightly lit rooms, too. And thanks to Sony’s experience in film and TV production, the Bravia 9 delivers a wide color gamut, terrific color volume, and top-shelf HDR performance.

Thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity on ports 3 and 4, along with VRR and ALLM support, the Bravia 9 is a great TV for gaming, especially if you’re a PlayStation devotee. Expect lightning-fast response times and low input lag when using the TV’s Game Mode.

When it comes to streaming apps, casting, and smart home management, the built-in Google TV OS is your all-in-one entertainment hub and Internet-of-Things command center.

Save $200 when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 9 4K QLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Sony TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top tech!

Michael Bizzaco
