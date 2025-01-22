The best overall TV of 2024 just got a 14% price cut

If you want to make a huge splash for your first major purchase of the year, we’re going to direct you to Amazon for one of the most anticipated TV deals. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, which originally sells for $3,500, is available with a 14% discount that drops its price to $2,998. It’s still a pretty expensive screen, but the savings of $502 is huge for a popular TV that won’t always go on sale. The Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV is our choice as the best overall TV in our roundup of the best TVs of 2024, with a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV

It all starts with its cutting-edge QD-OLED technology, which combines the self-emissive pixels of OLED TVs with the quantum dots of QLED TVs for outstanding color accuracy and brightness, as well as excellent contrast and luminance. There’s no need to choose between OLED TVs versus QLED TVs because the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV offers the best of both worlds.

With 4K upscaling, everything you watch on the 65-inch screen of the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV will look incredible, and we’ve also described it as “the best-sounding TV” with its built-in speakers. Video games on the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV will look spectacular, with extremely low input lag and support for variable refresh rate, and it will also provide access to all of the popular streaming services as it’s powered by the Google TV platform.

Sony TV deals almost always sell out quickly, and it’s highly likely that the same thing will happen with Amazon’s offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV. From a sticker price of $3,500, it’s down to $2,998 following a $502 discount. It’s not going to stay at 14% off for long, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows on this amazing display, you need to complete your purchase for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV immediately.