The best overall TV of 2024 just got a 14% price cut

Reviewed By Digital Trends Best TV vs Biggest: Sony A95L & TCL QM8
If you want to make a huge splash for your first major purchase of the year, we’re going to direct you to Amazon for one of the most anticipated TV deals. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, which originally sells for $3,500, is available with a 14% discount that drops its price to $2,998. It’s still a pretty expensive screen, but the savings of $502 is huge for a popular TV that won’t always go on sale. The Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV is our choice as the best overall TV in our roundup of the best TVs of 2024, with a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV

It all starts with its cutting-edge QD-OLED technology, which combines the self-emissive pixels of OLED TVs with the quantum dots of QLED TVs for outstanding color accuracy and brightness, as well as excellent contrast and luminance. There’s no need to choose between OLED TVs versus QLED TVs because the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV offers the best of both worlds.

With 4K upscaling, everything you watch on the 65-inch screen of the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV will look incredible, and we’ve also described it as “the best-sounding TV” with its built-in speakers. Video games on the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV will look spectacular, with extremely low input lag and support for variable refresh rate, and it will also provide access to all of the popular streaming services as it’s powered by the Google TV platform.

Sony TV deals almost always sell out quickly, and it’s highly likely that the same thing will happen with Amazon’s offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV. From a sticker price of $3,500, it’s down to $2,998 following a $502 discount. It’s not going to stay at 14% off for long, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows on this amazing display, you need to complete your purchase for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV immediately.

Our pick for the best noise canceling headphones just got a price cut
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

If you're willing to spend on headphone deals, you should set your sights on one of the best options out there: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. You can get these amazing wireless headphones with a $100 discount from Bose itself, which slashes their price from $429 to a more affordable $329. The offer will remain online until December 29. While you still have time before it expires, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible just to make sure you don't forget to take advantage of this excellent bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
"Noise cancellation and spatial audio have a new king, and it is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra," we said in our review of the wireless headphones. Our reviewer, Simon Cohen, gave these Bose cans a pretty fantastic rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Sitting on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as our top overall choice (and also appearing in our general best headphones ranking), the Bose QuietComfort Ultra features best-in-class noise canceling, which isn't really a surprise as it's Bose that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology. With Quiet Mode, the sounds of your surroundings will be blocked, and with Aware Mode, you'll hear what's going on around you without having to take off the headphones.

The “best TV you can buy right now” has a $500 discount today
An aerial view of a skyline at night on a Sony A95L.

There’s no shortage of TVs to choose from in the world today. Not only do you have numerous brands to vet through, but each manufacturer makes several models, and not all of them use the same lighting and display tech! But when it comes to premium performance, one set that’s extremely hard to beat is Sony’s flagship A95L Series, the company’s signature QD-OLED. 

And right now, when you order the Sony 65-inch A95L QD-OLED directly through Sony, you’ll only pay $3,000. Yes, that’s still a lot of money, but when you consider that the TV usually costs $3,500, an extra $500 off doesn’t sound too bad. 

The ‘best OLED that LG has ever made’ is $500 off today
LG G4 OLED

If you're on the hunt for OLED TV deals, why not go for the best? The 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4, which is originally sold at $3,100, is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but if you're willing to spend on it, you definitely won't regret making this purchase. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so you need to complete your transaction for this amazing OLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4 TV
We described the LG OLED Evo G4 as "a triumph of modern television engineering" in our review; it's our top choice in our roundup of the best OLED TVs; and it's featured in our list of the best TVs as "the best OLED that LG has ever made." This isn't just hype -- simply put, if you want an OLED TV for your home theater setup, this is the one that you save up for. We were amazed by its outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, and were "blown away by its peak luminance, breathtaking colors, and next-level HDR performance."

