The Sony Bravia 9 OLED TV has a $1,000 price cut

Sony has made some of the best TVs money can buy for decades, so we knew the flagship Bravia 9 Series would deliver incredible picture quality and cutting-edge features. When reviewing the TV, editor at large Caleb Denison said the Bravia 9 had, “the best combination of OLED and mini-LED TV picture quality we’ve seen yet.” And today, we’re pleased to announce that every size of the Bravia 9 QLED is on sale, including the 77-inch.

For a limited time, the Sony 77-inch Bravia 9 Series 4K QLED is marked down to $3,000, which is a $1,000 discount off its MSRP. It’s one of the best TV deals of the week, so don’t miss out!

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 9 Series

When it comes to bright room performance, the Sony Bravia 9 is one of the most reliable QLEDs on the market. Sony went above and beyond with mini-LED lighting and local dimming zones on this model, leading to some phenomenal illumination when watching both SDR and HDR content. You can also expect a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and a native refresh rate of 120Hz. There are even two HDMI 2.1 ports, which is where you’ll want to hook up your PS5 for optimized game settings.

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR does a fantastic job at upscaling lower-resolution content, so even your old DVDs get a picture upgrade! We were even impressed by the Bravia 9’s onboard speakers’ ability to hone in on the dialogue, not to mention how loud this TV gets before the sound starts to distort.

Apps, casting, and smart home controls are made possible by the Bravia 9’s built-in Google TV OS. Stream Netflix, use AirPlay 2 and Google Cast or use Google Assistant to dim your smart lights.

Save $1,000 when you purchase the Sony 77-inch Bravia 9 Series 4K QLED today.