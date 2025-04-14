 Skip to main content
This Sony 75-inch TV is half off today — save $650

Sony is one of the most prolific names in the world of TVs, and we’ve had the opportunity to test several of the company’s midrange and premium models over the last few years. Believe it or not, there are still some older Sony sets available to purchase brand-new. While looking through Walmart deals, we came across this fantastic offer on an awesome Sony: 

For a limited time, the Sony 75-inch X850K Series 4K LED is on sale at Walmart for $650. The full MSRP on this model is $1,300. 

Why you should buy the Sony X850K Series

Released in 2022, the Sony X850K is a midrange LED TV that delivers a bright and colorful picture and solid contrast levels. The TV gets bright enough to watch most SDR content in well-lit rooms and even manages to throw some impressive HDR highlights. There’s no local dimming feature, but the X850K may not be built for perfection. It’s going to give you an excellent picture nonetheless.

The TV has four HDMI ports, two of which are HDMI 2.1 certified. If you’re a console or PC gamer, you’ll want to use ports 3 and 4 to get as little tearing and input lag as possible. Thanks to VRR and ALLM support, the X850K automatically switches to Game Mode when a PlayStation or Xbox is detected. And because you’ll be working with a native 120Hz refresh rate, you can expect smooth motion when watching sports and action movies, too. 

The X850K brings a smart TV experience powered by Google TV OS. The platform gives you access to popular apps like Netflix and Disney Plus, as well as hundreds of free live TV stations and other web-connected features. 

It’s only a matter of time before it can’t be found in stores at all anymore. Save $650 when you purchase the Sony 75-inch X850K Series 4K LED right now, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Sony TV deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals for even more discounts on top Sony screens!

