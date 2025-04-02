 Skip to main content
Sony bolsters its soundbar and projector 2025 lineups

By
The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 in front of a Sony TV on a wooden stand.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

To complement the new slate of Sony Bravia TVs — including the Bravia 8 Mark II that we’re very excited to get our hands on — Sony is adding some new Theater options to its soundbar lineup, as well as a new projector that slots in below the Bravia 8 Projector and Bravia 9 Projector, named (you guessed it) the Bravia 7 Projector. The new additions continue Sony’s mission statement of the last couple years: Cinema is coming home. Of any consumer tech company, Sony has the pedigree to do so, considering they have products across the entire content production chain — from cameras and reference displays used in film and TV productions to the home theater equipment we watch them on.

Sony’s 2025 soundbars and speakers

Adding to the existing Bravia Theater soundbar line — which includes the Bravia Theater 9, Bravia Theater 8, and Bravia Theater Quad — is the Bravia Theater Bar 6, Bravia Theater System 6, and the add-on Bravia Theater Rear 8 speakers. As can be seen, the naming convention that Sony implemented last year continues in 2025. And while it’s better than the collection of letters and numbers we generally get from electronics manufacturers, the names can still be a bit confusing. It might seem that the Theater System 6 is just an expanded version of the Theater Bar 6, but in actuality there are significant differences between the two.

A closeup of the Atmos speaker on a Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6.
John Higgins / Digital Trends
The subwoofer that comes with the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 next to a wooden table.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

The Bravia Theater Bar 6 is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar that comes with a tall, yet slim subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and has two up-firing speakers built into the soundbar. When paired with a compatible Sony TV — which includes the new Bravia 8 Mark II and Bravia 5, plus the Bravia 9, Bravia 7, and A95L — the bar supports Sony’s Voice Zoom 3 AI technology that boosts dialogue for better voice comprehension.

It might have some of the same functionality, such as Voice Zoom 3 and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but the Bravia Theater System 6 is a wholly different soundbar and sub than the Theater Bar 6. Instead of having up-firing built-in speakers, the System 6 is a 5.1-channel system that includes two wireless surround speakers and wireless. The subwoofer is also a bit larger in width than the Bar 6, which in the listening demonstrations I experienced, delivered some impressive low-end response for a soundbar system.

The Sony Bravia Theater System 6 in front of a Sony TV.
John Higgins / Digital Trends
The subwoofer for the Sony Bravia Theater System 6.
John Higgins / Digital Trends
The wireless surround speaker for the Sony Bravia Theater System 6 with its wireless transmitter next to a Sony TV.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

Both soundbars, along with Sony TVs, can be controlled with the Bravia Connect app from a smartphone on the same network as the soundbar. The soundbars can also be controlled with Sony TV remotes, and when connected, the soundbars settings automatically appear on the Bravia Quick Settings menu.

In addition to the two new soundbar setups, the Bravia Theater Rear 8 surround speakers are coming to expand a front-only soundbar experience to a full surround sound setup.

The Sony Bravia Theater Rear 8 speakers on a marble table.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

The Bravia 7 Projector joins Sony’s lineup

Sony has long offered exceptional projectors for home theaters, and the Bravia Projector 9 and Bravia Projector 8 released last year were no exception — but they were also $32,000 and $16,000, respectively. This year, the Bravia Projector 7 joins the lineup. Pricing has yet to be released, but it’s certain to be less expensive than the Projector 8 (I’m expecting in the $8,000-10,000 range).

The Bravia Projector 7 comes with the Bravia XR Processor for projectors, which includes XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image. The projector will also be capable of 4K/120Hz, and Sony claims 12ms lag time — which is very impressive for a projector of this caliber — and auto low latency mode.

The Sony Bravia Projector 7 in a home theater.
Sony

The XR Dynamic Tone Mapping will adjust brightness frame by frame, and its performance looked impressive during my demo (particularly with the difficult scenes in the movie Alpha, the film du jour for showcasing tone mapping). Paired with the excellent tone mapping technology, XR Deep Black controls the 2,200 lumen laser light output during dark scenes to keep the contrast ratio as good as it can be.

Some more desirable features on the Projector 7 include an aspect ratio scaling mode to be able to switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 content without the need for a lens adjustment, and integration with home automation systems like Control4, Crestron, Savant, and AMX.

John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
