Amazon Prime Day has a Pair of Sony Bookshelf Speakers for $124

John Alexander
By
A pair of the Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers on a white background.

There’s nothing like Prime Day deals to you motivated to upgrade your A/V equipment. As part of Prime Day speaker deals you can grab a pair of Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers at a greatly discounted price of just $124. They’re usually $198, so you’ll be getting them for a large $74 off. Just tap the button below to grab your pair while Prime Day is still ongoing. Alternatively, read on to see why they have three circles up front.

Why you should buy a pair of Sony SSCS5 Bookshelf Speakers

The Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers have a black wooden frame that can casually blend into the background of your other sound equipment and TV frames. It’s probably why one of the first things that pops out when you look at the Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers is the noticeably 3-speaker design. If you look casually at bookshelf speakers, like Klipsch’s The Fives, you’ll be used to seeing two spots in the front. The Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers have three. What are they?

First we have the 5-inch foamed-mica reinforced subwoofer, ready to deliver deep bass. Then, above, are the 1-inch main tweeter and .75-inch super tweeter which deliver what Sony calls “an expansive soundstage.” And, of course, when you buy the Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers set as part of today’s Prime Day sales, you’re really getting two of these, so that is six speakers in total. The Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers can be blasted at a maximum input power of 100W and churn out sound at a frequency response of ~53 to 50,000Hz.

Remember to grab your pair of Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers while Prime Day sales are still active. They’re only $124 (which is $74 off their usual $198 price) during the ongoing Prime Day event, so tap the button below to get started buying your own pair of them. Then, if you’re a certified music fan, you should definitely go check out Prime Day headphone deals, which can be like getting two mini bookshelf speakers for your ears. Or, upgrade the TV your Sony SSCS5 bookshelf speakers will sit near with these Prime Day TV deals.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
