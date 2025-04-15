 Skip to main content
We gave the Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds a 9 out of 10 — they’re $100 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sony WF-1000XM5 in charging case with lid open, held between a finger and thumb.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds are some of the best noise-canceling in-ears on the market, and today they’re on sale. For a limited time, you’ll be able to score these premium buds for only $200 when you purchase through retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Crutchfield. At full price, this Sony product goes for $300. 

We tested the WF-1000XM5 back in April 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “Smaller, sleeker, and with awesome sound, the XM5 are Sony’s best buds.”

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5

For years, Sony audio products have delivered consistently great performance, and the XM5 earbuds are the company’s latest flagship offering. Sony’s newest XM in-ears are smaller than the previous generation, which provides a better fit overall. Sony switched to memory foam ear tips for this model, too. The buds are also IPX4 rated for water resistance so that you can wear them on a showery day or at the gym. 

Out of the box, the XM5 deliver a warm, bass-forward sound profile, a default preset that can be fine-tuned in the Sony Sound Connect app. Available for iOS and Android devices, the app allows you to change presets or use Sony’s multi-band EQ to dial in the perfect sound quality and noise-canceling. 

Speaking of which, the XM5 buds are the kind of ANC product that’ll make you forget there’s an entire world around making noise around you. 

On a full charge, you’ll get all-day listening from the Sony XM5 buds, with up to eight hours of playback with ANC enabled, plus an extra 20 hours of playback with the fully charged case. 

Save $100 on the Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Sony TV deals, and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on leading Sony products! 

