Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: Battle of the flagship eabuds

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: specs Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: design and comfort Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: features and controls Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: battery life Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: sound quality Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: call quality Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: price Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: The verdict

Wireless earbuds continue to improve each year. Two of the top options available right now are the AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM5. In our reviews of both models, we gave them each a 4.5-star rating. They both offer great sound and ANC features, comfortable fit, and an excellent user experience, so you really can’t go wrong with either choice. However, is there a better option between them? Let’s explore and find out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: specs

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Sony WF-1000XM5 Weight 4 grams per earbud; 38.2 grams carrying case 5,9 grams per earbud; 39 grams carry case Eartips X-small, small, medium, and large X-small, small, medium, and large Type In-ear, closed In-ear, closed Ambient sound modes ANC, transparency, Adaptive Noise Control, Conversation Awareness, Loud sound reduction, spatial audio ANC, Ambient Sound mode, Voice Focus IP rating IP54 IPX4 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 6 hours between charges; 30 hours total with charging case Up to 8 hours between charges; 24 hours total with charging case Color options White Black, Smoky Pink, and Silver Price $249 $299 Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: design and comfort

The first-generation AirPods Pro 2 was introduced in September 2022 and has since been discontinued. This initial iteration featured a Lightning connector on the charging case, which was typical for many Apple devices at the time. However, in September 2023, Apple introduced the current version of the AirPods Pro 2, now equipped with a USB-C connector, aligning more closely with the broader tech industry trend toward universal charging solutions.

From a design perspective, both versions remain consistent, showcasing Apple’s commitment to a sleek and minimalistic aesthetic. The earbuds sport a glossy white finish, complemented by short stems that house the microphones and touch controls. To ensure a comfortable and secure fit during use, each pair comes with silicone ear tips in different sizes (extra-small, small, medium, and large) to cater to various ear shapes and preferences. When you find the right size for you, the fit is perfect and the AirPods Pro 2 can be worn for extended periods of time.

The included charging case is also white and features a compact design that’s easy to carry. A standout feature of the case is its built-in speaker, which supports Find My alerts, making it easier for users to locate their case if it’s misplaced. The case also supports MagSafe and wireless charging capabilities, offering versatility in how users can recharge their devices.

We found the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds remarkably comfortable as well, thanks to their smooth plastic construction and newly designed foam ear tips. The earbuds have been expertly crafted to be smaller, lighter, and more streamlined than their predecessor, the WF-1000XM4, making them ideal for long listening sessions without discomfort.

The accompanying charging case has also been redesigned, making it more pocket-friendly thanks to its compact size. This makes it convenient to carry around, whether commuting, traveling, or just heading out for a quick errand.

However, it’s worth noting a few things. The glossy finish of the WF01000XM5s can make them slippery, which may take some getting used to, especially when handling them. Additionally, while the fit is generally good, we found it less secure than the XM4. This could pose a challenge during more vigorous activities, such as running or intense workouts, where a snug fit is preferable for optimal performance overall. While the WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver a comfortable experience during casual use, those with active lifestyles should be mindful of the potential for a less secure fit.

Because of the fit issue with Sonys when compared to the AirPods Pro 2, we’re giving this point to Apple’s earbuds.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: features and controls

The AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM5 are premium earbuds equipped with various advanced audio features and control options. The AirPods Pro 2 include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an Adaptive Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and Adaptive EQ. While stationary, you can make adjustments using the Settings app on your connected iPhone or iPad. The force sensors on the stems allow for easy playback management for on-the-go control.

Additionally, you can use Siri for hands-free operation and an update with the iOS 18 update came easy-to-use head movement features that allow you to accept Siri prompts like incoming phone calls, by nodding “yes” or shaking your head “n0.” Automatic ear detection also pauses the music whenever you remove one earbud and resumes playback once it is placed back in your ear.

A standout feature of the AirPods Pro 2 is conversation awareness, which automatically lowers the volume and enhances voices when you start talking. The earbuds seamlessly switch between Apple devices, allowing you to control music while quickly transitioning between your Mac and iPhone if you, for example, use both throughout your work day for calls and Teams meetings.

Features like Find My support enable precise location tracking and personalized alerts through the charging case speaker. Lastly, the Hearing Aid compatibility feature allows you to use the earbuds to help you hear better. These features make the AirPods Pro 2 a delightful choice for Apple users.

Sony’s earbuds offer impressive features that enhance the user experience. The touch controls are precise and intuitive, providing a satisfying audible tone as confirmation with each interaction. This makes it easier to navigate through functions and minimizes the chances of accidental taps.

One notable improvement (versus the previous model) is the enhanced functionality that allows users to adjust the volume on the earbuds without losing access to voice assistant features. This seamless integration means you can enjoy your music and manage your calls without interruption.

The XM5s also come equipped with innovative head movement control gestures similar to the AirPods Pro 2 — a simple nod can accept incoming calls, while shaking your head will decline them. This hands-free feature is handy when your hands are occupied.

The Bluetooth connection stands out for its reliability, maintaining a stable link even at a distance. Whether out for a walk or moving around the house, the connection remains strong and uninterrupted, allowing for a smooth listening experience. Overall, Sony has combined user-friendliness with advanced technology, making their earbuds a standout choice for audio enthusiasts.

It’s hard to pick a winner on this point, so we won’t.

Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: battery life

The second-generation AirPods Pro battery life can last up to six hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) when used at about 50% volume, making them ideal for daily commutes or lengthy meetings. However, using ANC heavily may reduce the battery life to around five hours. A quick 5-minute charge provides an additional usage hour, while the wireless charging case supports four full charges, totaling 30 hours of listening time.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 stands out for its battery life, offering up to eight hours with ANC activated and 12 hours with it deactivated. The charging case provides around 36 hours of total playtime, making it suitable for daily use. Additionally, their quick-charge feature allows for an extra hour of playtime in just three minutes, appealing to casual listeners and audiophiles.

We’ll give the edge to Sony here.

Winner: WF-1000XM5

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: sound quality

The AirPods Pro 2 delivers exceptional sound quality that stands out in the competitive market of true wireless earbuds. Our review of them determined that they produce punchy bass that feels deep and resonant, providing a rich audio foundation without overpowering the mids and highs. The treble is meticulously crafted, showcasing clarity and crispness that allows the subtle intricacies of vocals and instruments to shine through. Every nuance in your favorite tracks is articulated beautifully, making even the most complex arrangements easy to appreciate.

One of the standout features is the expansive soundstage, which creates a sense of spatial awareness that envelops the listener from all directions. The head-tracking spatial audio feature significantly enhances this immersive quality, which simulates a live concert or cinematic environment. Sounds flow around you seamlessly as you move your head, making every listening session feel engaging and fresh. This invites you to explore your music library in a new light.

According to our reviewer, though, the sound quality of the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds is top-notch as well, stating that “you won’t find better, even if you spend more.”

Sony consistently excels in sound quality, and the XM5 earbuds are no exception. They offer an audio experience that enhances the already impressive performance of the XM4s, delivering balanced bass that is both resonant and musically rich.

Across a spectrum of genres, from hard rock to jazz, the XM5 earbuds manage to keep various musical elements distinct and clear. For example, during Bill Laurance’s complex track “Zeal,” which overwhelmed the $400 Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2, the XM5s effectively organized the multiple layers of synths, strings, and percussion, making them easily decipherable. Utilizing Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec on Android enhances detail and dynamic range, especially with lossless high-resolution audio files, which the AirPods Pro 2 does not support.

The soundstage is impressively detailed and precise, although it tends to remain pretty confined to the listener’s head, concentrating most of the audio within a compact area during typical stereo playback. In contrast, immersive 3D audio formats such as Sony 360 Reality Audio (360RA) and Dolby Atmos significantly expand the listening experience, with 360RA demonstrating the most benefit.

Additionally, Sony has introduced a beta feature called Find Your Equalizer, which personalizes your sound experience. You select a song and the system guides you through three EQ adjustments. After each step, you choose your preferred modification from a list, unlocking further refinements. Ultimately, these settings are saved as a custom preset in the Headphones app, allowing for future adjustments. Although the resulting sound profile was not to my liking — favoring lower frequencies while diminishing the highs — it’s an interesting tool for those who prefer not to adjust individual EQ sliders manually.

Winner: WF-1000XM5

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: call quality

The latest AirPods Pro 2 have elevated the call experience, boasting remarkable sound quality surpassing earlier models. This is primarily attributed to their state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, which effectively filters background noise, allowing the user’s voice to stand out clearly. During our evaluations, even disruptive sounds like traffic from nearby trucks were entirely blocked out for the wearer, making conversations straightforward and free from disturbances.

However, in extremely loud outdoor settings, the clarity of the voice might become slightly dampened. This can result in a perception that the voice sounds somewhat distant to the listener. Nevertheless, feedback from callers indicates that they can hear the speaker without difficulty, akin to speaking directly into a phone’s microphone.

On the other hand, Sony’s latest WF-1000XM5 earbuds boast impressive call quality, thanks to their innovative dual processor and advanced microphone setup. Each earbud includes six microphones and a bone conduction sensor that captures the vibrations of your voice. The sensor is then processed by an AI trained on hundreds of millions of voice samples. This sophisticated technology effectively distinguishes your voice from any background noise.

In our testing, we were genuinely impressed with the WF-1000XM5’s ability to suppress external sounds that often interfere with calls. Noises from traffic, construction, and even strong winds were thoroughly managed, leaving the other party with an evident audio experience.

It’s worth noting that in situations where background noise is deafening, your voice may be somewhat diminished in volume. Some compression can also occur, affecting finer nuances in speech. However, the overall performance of the XM5s delivers a richer dynamic range compared to the AirPods Pro, making them ideal for outdoor and indoor conversations, where their microphone quality truly excels.

Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: price

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249 before any discounts and are only available in white. In contrast, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds retail for $299 and come in three colors: Black, Silver, and Smokey Pink.

While the AirPods Pro 2 are more affordable than the Sony earbuds at their regular prices, both products frequently go on sale. Be sure to shop around before making a purchase.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM5: The verdict

Choosing between the AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM5 largely depends on your preferences. The Sony WF-1000XM5 is known for its superior audio quality and exceptional noise cancellation (ANC). It provides a rich, detailed sound profile and allows for customizable EQ settings through the Sony Headphones app, making it ideal for audiophiles.

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 excel in their seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. They offer effortless connectivity, spatial audio, and excellent overall performance. While both models feature impressive noise cancellation, many users, particularly those who primarily use Apple devices, prefer the AirPods Pro 2 for their comfort and user-friendly experience.

In summary, if audio quality and noise cancellation are your top priorities, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is likely the better choice. However, if you are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, value ease of use, and excellent sound quality, the AirPods Pro 2 may be the more suitable option.

Overall, we rate the Sony WF-1000XM5 slightly better than the AirPods Pro 2. Honestly, however, it’s only by a nose.

Winner: WF-1000XM5