Sony XM5 headphones may be king, but the XM4s are $100 off

Last year, Samsung put out its best pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones yet, the Sony WH-1000XM5, which received top honors in our best headphones roundup. Comfort, sound quality, and powerful ANC are but a few staples of this magnificent headset. Many Sony fans still swear by the XM4 model that came before the XM5 though, and you can actually still purchase the XM4 brand new.

In fact, while looking through headphone deals, we came across this awesome Best Buy promo on the XM4. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $250. At full price, these pups usually go for $350.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4

Available in Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver, the Sony XM4 delivers exceptional sound quality and terrific active noise canceling. Calibration and customization features are available through the Sony Headphones app, but we doubt you’ll need to do any out-of-the-box tweaking. The XM4 is a champ at providing an immersive soundstage with lots of low-end presence. And with up to 37 hours of battery life on tap (with ANC enabled), you’ll have no trouble tuning out the chatter of coworkers.

Noise-canceling headphones are often worn for long periods of time, especially on longer flights, train rides, and bus commutes. As such, Sony went ahead and made the ear cups as cozy as can be for these extended wear sessions. We’re also big fans of the simple controls and appreciate the included carrying case.

When it comes to call quality, the XM4 does a decent job at canceling out unwanted noise. An automatic Talk-Through mode is engaged whenever you start talking too, though you can easily return to ANC by tapping the custom button on the left cup.

Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly, so now is the best time to take advantage of this exciting Sony offer. Save $100 when you purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 through Best Buy