Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to just $200

We here at Digital Trends pride ourselves on our audio expertise, and if there’s one pair of ANC headphones we’re always quick to recommend, it’s the Sony WH-1000XM4. Yes, the WH-1000XM5 is the newest Sony flagship (which we’ve also tested and loved), but the XM4 cans still hold up. Luckily, they’re on sale today, so you’ll be able to hear what we’re talking about!

For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones are marked down to $200. At one time, these puppies cost as much as $350. It’s one of the best headphone deals we’ve seen all week! We tested these headphones a few years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen had this to say: “Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are what perfect looks like.”

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

From their cozy padding and secure fit to their impeccable sound quality and tough ANC, the XM4 headphones are premium audio done right. Bringing a warm, bass-friendly signature to the table, the XM4s sound great when listening to rock, pop, rap, R&B, and electronic genres. You’ll also be able to customize your sound profile using the Sony Sound Connect app.

On a full charge, the XM4s provide up to 30 hours of playback and take up to three hours to recharge from zero to 100%. Other noteworthy features include Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses media to allow you to chat with someone. The XM4s are available in three colorways, too: Black, White, and Midnight Blue.

We’re not sure how long this Sony discount is going to stick around, so today might be the best day to take advantage of this sale. Save $150 when you purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Sony TV deals and best soundbar deals, too.