These Sony noise-canceling headphones are under $100 today

Finding a good quality set of headphones can be a bit difficult, especially if you don’t want to spend a ton of money on the best headphones on the market. With so many great Prime Day deals going on right now, you don’t have to and can grab these Sony WH-CH720N for just $98. While that’s still a bit pricey, you are getting quality headphones from Sony, and the original price was $150, so it’s a substantial $50 discount and well worth grabbing, especially compared to the Sony WH-1000XM4, which is going for nearly triple that at $250.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N Noise-Canceling Headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N is essentially the same as the Sony WH-CH710N headphones, the slightly more updated model with a few improvements here and there. As a mid-range set of headphones, you get slightly different designs than what you’d find in the high-end, such as the circular headphones, which, surprisingly, are very comfortable to wear for long periods. Similarly, the headband padding isn’t too bad and doesn’t grip too tight, making this a great pair of headphones to wear for a long period. Luckily, the battery life is also pretty great, lasting around 38 hours, and that’s with Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) turned on; if you turn it off, you can get about 50 hours out of it.

When it comes to audio fidelity, you’ll get the same experience you’d expect from a mid-range set of headphones, which isn’t bad if we’re being sincere. The sound is dependable, and no track sounds off or bad; it just won’t compare to the experience of a higher fidelity set of headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Sennheiser Momentum 4, and that’s perfectly fine. When it comes to noise canceling, it’s not the true Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) you might expect from higher-end headphones, but instead, a second-tier and cheaper tech that uses microphones facing back and forward to help cancel out sounds. As for how it fairs, it’s not too bad, assuming you temper your expectations; it can help mitigate most sounds at a normal listening volume, but the AINC might not do as well with sounds like drilling.

Overall, the Sony WH-CH720N is exactly what we’d expect, a mid-range pair of Sony headphones priced reasonably and great for those who want good headphones on a budget. That’s certainly achieved with Amazon’s discount bringing it down to $100, making it well worth the purchase. Even so, you should check out these other Prime Day headphone deals if you want something with a bit more oomph or actual ANC.

Editors' Recommendations