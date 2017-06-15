Sony’s new X720E, X690E TVs bring top-tier picture processing at lower price points

Why it matters to you If the already impressive number of Sony 4K TVs have been just slightly outside your budget, the X720E or X690E may cause less sticker shock.

Sony has announced two new lines of 4K Ultra HD LED TVs, the X720E and X690E series, both of which will be launching in the coming weeks. The two new series include some of the features found in the X800E, X850E, X900E, X930E, and X940E series which also debuted this year, but these latest additions to Sony’s line up debut at lower price points.

The first of the two, the X720E series, is a line of LED edgelit TVs that includes a 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch model, with pricing starting at $900.

The X690E series features direct LED back-lighting, and includes a 60- and 70-inch model, starting at $1,300.

Despite the difference in backlight technology, the two series appear similar in terms of features and technical specs.

Most importantly, both X720E and X690E TVs support HDR, imparting users with all the benefits HDR’s expanded contrast levels bring, including more dramatic contrast and color brightness. Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro chip are included in both series, which should bring the company’s consistently excellent processing and up-scaling, for a beautiful picture no matter the source. This is the first time we’ve seen Sony’s best processing tech in its lower-tier TVs.

Users can expect three HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, hybrid component/composite input, three USB ports, digital audio out, and 802.11b/g/n wifi support.

Finally, the remotes for both series include dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like YouTube and Netflix for easy access.

The X720E series will be available in late June and includes three models:

Sony KD-43X720E 43-inch, $900

Sony KD-49X720E 49-inch, $1,000

Sony KD-55X720E 55-inch, $1,100

The X690E series will be releasing in August with two models:

Sony KD-60X690E 60-inch, $1,300

Sony KD-70X690E 70-inch, $2000

All models from both series are available for pre-order from retailers.