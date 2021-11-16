If you like listening to Spotify using the company’s web interface, you might find yourself without music at the moment. It appears the player’s webpage, hosted at https://open.spotify.com/ is producing a 502 Bad Gateway error and won’t let people access the streaming music service.

It looks like the problem is limited to just the web — we tried the mobile app on iOS and it still works as of the writing of this article — but Downdetector indicates that there have been more than 50,000 reports of Spotify trouble in the last hour or so.

Spotify is aware of the problem and has reported it on its community site. It says that the issue is under investigation. According to the article, the mobile player is also affected.

Outages like this aren’t unusual and normally get fixed very quickly when they happen, so it’s possible that by the time you read this, everything will be back to normal. But it’s also possible that the outage will affect folks on a regional basis, with people in some areas retaining access to the service while others continue to have problems.

It’s also possible that the problem isn’t actually within Spotify’s control. An article from The Herald suggests that Snapchat, Discord, Fitbit, and Nest apps have also suffered a similar problem in the last hour.

The last time a serious outage at Spotify was reported — coincidentally one year ago — the service was unavailable for an hour, but resumed normal operations shortly afterward.

We’ll update this article when the Spotify outage is resolved.

Editors' Recommendations