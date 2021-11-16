  1. Home Theater

Spotify’s web and mobile player is down for a lot of folks

Simon Cohen
By

If you like listening to Spotify using the company’s web interface, you might find yourself without music at the moment. It appears the player’s webpage, hosted at https://open.spotify.com/ is producing a 502 Bad Gateway error and won’t let people access the streaming music service.

It looks like the problem is limited to just the web — we tried the mobile app on iOS and it still works as of the writing of this article — but Downdetector indicates that there have been more than 50,000 reports of Spotify trouble in the last hour or so.

Spotify is aware of the problem and has reported it on its community site. It says that the issue is under investigation. According to the article, the mobile player is also affected.

Outages like this aren’t unusual and normally get fixed very quickly when they happen, so it’s possible that by the time you read this, everything will be back to normal. But it’s also possible that the outage will affect folks on a regional basis, with people in some areas retaining access to the service while others continue to have problems.

It’s also possible that the problem isn’t actually within Spotify’s control. An article from The Herald suggests that Snapchat, Discord, Fitbit, and Nest apps have also suffered a similar problem in the last hour.

The last time a serious outage at Spotify was reported — coincidentally one year ago — the service was unavailable for an hour, but resumed normal operations shortly afterward.

We’ll update this article when the Spotify outage is resolved.

Editors' Recommendations

The first Sony TV Black Friday deals are here -- what to buy today

A car video game being played on a Sony A80J 4K HDR OLED TV.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

You can't afford to miss these Best Buy TV Black Friday deals

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

The best Black Friday Amazon TV deals for November 2021

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

Don’t miss this AirPods Pro Black Friday deal – Save $50 today

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

Save $50 on the Fitbit Luxe at Amazon for Black Friday 2021

fitbit luxe tracks stress other metrics lifestyle photo of

Best Black Friday Asus laptop deals for November 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Deathloop, Ratchet and Clank dominate 2021’s Game Awards nominations

Colt from Deathloop aiming his pistol.

Quick! Forza Horizon 5 just got a discount at Amazon for Black Friday

Cars race through a track in Forza Horizon 5.

Even the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is discounted for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Sonos soundbars are getting DTS Digital 5.1 surround support

sonos black friday sale 2019 beam

HP Laptop Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

hp 27xi logo macro