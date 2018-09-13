No cell signal? No problem: Spotify now lets you download up to 10,000 songs

Share

It might not have every single artist you’re looking for, but Spotify is the place to go for plenty of music lovers these days, unless of course they prefer Apple Music. Still, if you frequently find yourself in areas with less-than-stellar cell service, you’ll have trouble streaming. Spotify has this covered in the form of offline downloads, letting you save songs to your phone to play back whenever you want, but heavy users of this feature have probably noticed that you’re limited to 3,333 downloads. Fortunately, that number has just gone up, Rolling Stone reports.

Users first started to notice that they were able to download more than 3,333 songs effectively by accident, at which point Rolling Stone reached out to Spotify for clarification. The company responded, saying that it had indeed raised the limit to more than three times the original number (well, one more), as users can now download up to 10,000 songs. Some might find it unfortunate that there is still a hard limit, rather than just let their device’s storage capabilities define how many songs they can download, but this is a major improvement.

That isn’t the only limit that Spotify has raised either. Users can now download songs on up to five devices, up from the previous limit of three. This means that if you were so inclined and had the devices necessary to do so, you could technically download up to 50,000 songs, although you’d need to do a fair amount of device juggling to actually listen to them all.

The 10,000 song limit could be in place because that limit exists elsewhere in Spotify: your personal library. You can add tracks, albums, and even artists to your personal library, making it easy to quickly access your favorites. Since this is separate from downloads, it isn’t all that difficult for Spotify users to bump into this limit, especially if they frequently add artists’ entire catalogs at once. After you hit this limit, you need to remove items from your library before you can hit anything more.

It’s possible that this update signals that Spotify is working on removing limits elsewhere in its service, but for now, at least frequent downloaders will find their lives have been made easier. In order to download songs, you need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber. For more information on Spotify Premium, including how much it costs and how you might be able to save on it, see our guide.