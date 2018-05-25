From Aaliyah to Garth Brooks, here is the music you can’t find on Spotify

Aaliyah

Aaliyah released music in her 22 years of life that is still played on the radio today. Sadly, these songs — Try Again and Are You That Somebody, among them — cannot currently be found on Spotify or any other streaming service. Apparently, her albums are locked away with her uncle and manager Barry Hankerson. There’s been no recent news on when or if her albums will be released, so for now, you can only listen to her first album, Age Ain’t Nothing but A Number, on Spotify.