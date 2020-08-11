Cancel Spotify: You can currently sign up for Amazon Music HD for free

In these unpredictable times, the last thing we’re looking for is commitment. So many streaming services want you to sign up for years. Not Amazon. Right now, until August 18, the retail giant is offering a free three-month subscription to its ad-free Amazon Music HD music-streaming service, with no money down and no commitment. Usually, with deals like this, there are subscriptions and strings attached. Not here, so we’re in!

Why Amazon?

Well, how do you like to listen to music? We don’t mean do you prefer to bop around with Taylor Swift blaring through your fancy Bose noise-canceling headphones versus relaxing at home and letting Frank Ocean play from your soundbar — we mean how good do you want your music to sound? How clear? How precise?

Amazon offers the highest-quality streaming audio by giving us its library in HD, or even ultra-HD (if you want to opt for that — only the HD version is free). This means that you can depend on lossless streaming — no more interruptions to your favorite songs as the kbps rate races to catch up. That rate? It streams up to 850kbps, which is phenomenal (Spotify’s highest streaming rate is 320kbps, less than 50% of what Amazon is offering). If you like to stream, that should be music to your ears.

So what will you need to take advantage of it? A wireless connection, like LTE, that can cope with data speeds of 1.5Mbps. In terms of devices, you’ll want to see that your smartphone or tablet (or whatever you use to stream music) support 16-bit/44.1kHz or higher. In the world of iPhones, this means you need an iPhone 5 or later. In terms of your headphones or speakers, they should be able to carry a dynamic range of 20 kHz-plus for HD (and double that for Ultra HD). Of course, it sounds great on your Amazon Dot, as well.

But what does Amazon offer in terms of music? Tons. Amazon has done a ton of work to make sure that its 60 million song collection has the newest music, as well as current hits, classics, and niche artists from all genres and periods. It can also recommend new artists and playlists. It’s super convenient.

There are so many ways to listen to music now, but streaming is by far the most convenient. Before August 18, you can take advantage of this offer from Amazon to get Amazon Music HD for three months for free. Leave anytime you want. No Commitment. And get the highest-quality streaming available, with unparalleled access to your favorite music.

