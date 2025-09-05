Spotify’s new controls bring order to the chaos in your music library

Spotify is rolling out a bunch of new filtering tools and playlist controls that will bring some much respite to the hassles of managing a crowded library and landing at just the right kind of tracks for the current mood. For years, Spotify users have yearned for more granular controls over music discovery and the playback experience. The latest tweaks address some of those demands pretty well.

What’s changing for users?

Spotify is introducing a feature called Smart Filters that will essentially adjust the track layout in your music library based on your requirements. These new filters are divided across three broad categories, each with their own subcategories.

Broadly, you will be able to select from activities, moods, and genres, each with over half a dozen options to pick from. They vary from party and calm to romantic and R&B presets.

To use these filters, open Your Library page, tap on the filter icon in the top-left corner, and make your pick. These filters have started rolling out for Premium users and will be available on the mobile platform for users in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa.

At last, meaningful controls

Spotify is adding small, but meaningful, changes to how you control the playback experience. While playing a song, if you select the new “Hide in this playlist” option, that particular track will be automatically skipped the next time you open a playlist.

Premium users will also get access to a new Snooze feature that will “pause tracks from appearing in your recommendations for 30 days.” Spotify will also keep an eye on your listening history, and the next time you land on the Discover Weekly page, tapping a genre button will generate a personalized library of 30 tracks.

Spotify is addressing the stiff playback system, too. Users will now be able to Add, Sort, and Edit their playback sequence, while also being able to tweak the name and cover art of their playlists. And based on a liked track, users will have the option to create a whole playlist fitting a particular genre.