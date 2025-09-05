 Skip to main content
Spotify’s new controls bring order to the chaos in your music library

Playlists now adjust to the tune of your mood, genre of choice, or activities.

By
Smart controls on Spotify.
Spotify

Spotify is rolling out a bunch of new filtering tools and playlist controls that will bring some much respite to the hassles of managing a crowded library and landing at just the right kind of tracks for the current mood. For years, Spotify users have yearned for more granular controls over music discovery and the playback experience. The latest tweaks address some of those demands pretty well.

What’s changing for users?

Spotify is introducing a feature called Smart Filters that will essentially adjust the track layout in your music library based on your requirements. These new filters are divided across three broad categories, each with their own subcategories.

Recommended Videos

Broadly, you will be able to select from activities, moods, and genres, each with over half a dozen options to pick from. They vary from party and calm to romantic and R&B presets.

Playlist controls on Spotify.
Spotify

To use these filters, open Your Library page, tap on the filter icon in the top-left corner, and make your pick. These filters have started rolling out for Premium users and will be available on the mobile platform for users in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa.

At last, meaningful controls

Spotify is adding small, but meaningful, changes to how you control the playback experience. While playing a song, if you select the new “Hide in this playlist” option, that particular track will be automatically skipped the next time you open a playlist.

Spotify on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Premium users will also get access to a new Snooze feature that will “pause tracks from appearing in your recommendations for 30 days.” Spotify will also keep an eye on your listening history, and the next time you land on the Discover Weekly page, tapping a genre button will generate a personalized library of 30 tracks.

Spotify is addressing the stiff playback system, too. Users will now be able to Add, Sort, and Edit their playback sequence, while also being able to tweak the name and cover art of their playlists. And based on a liked track, users will have the option to create a whole playlist fitting a particular genre.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Spotify’s new AI Playlist feature uses text prompts to curate playlists
Spotify AI Playlist logo.

Spotify already has one of the best music discovery and playlist creation UIs in the biz, so where does the world's biggest music streaming service have left to go? Why, AI text prompts, of course. That's right, Spotify has announced that it is beta testing a new AI Playlist feature that will allow users to use text descriptions to curate playlists.

Available to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K (for now) on Android and iOS devices, the AI Playlist feature can be found in the app's "Your Library" section, where you'll be able to tap the "+" icon to find the new AI Playlist (beta) menu. Here, you can select one of the premade suggested prompts or you can get creative and type in your own.

Read more
Spotify’s new Desktop Miniplayer is a godsend for multitaskers
The Spotify Desktop Miniplayer.

As someone who listens to Spotify a lot through its desktop app while working, the fact that the world's most popular streaming music service has never had a more discrete, configurable miniplayer you could tuck out of the way has always baffled me. Well, today the productivity gods are smiling upon us, with Spotify announcing the release of its new Spotify Miniplayer feature for its desktop app that allows users to listen to music and watch videos while using other apps and windows.

It's rolling out today and available only to Premium subscribers at the moment. Once implemented, users can activate the miniplayer through an icon that will appear down at the bottom right next to the app's volume slider.

Read more
Spotify adds music videos for Premium users in a handful of countries
A promo image for music videos on Spotify.

Spotify today announced that it's bringing music videos (ask your parents, kids) to the streaming music service. With some caveats, however.

First is that this is somehow all in "beta," though it's not exactly clear what that means. It's not like music videos are new. Or streaming video is new. It could be that the catalog of music videos is said to be "limited," so maybe Spotify is just testing the waters before it spends more money on more music videos. But Spotify says you'll be able to watch vids from artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, among others. Spotify does say "In this beta launch, we’ll continue to innovate and iterate based on feedback from both users and artists."

Read more