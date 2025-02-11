Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

One of the coolest technological advancements that happened for Super Bowl LIX, was the broadcast being available with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. After 4K and HDR was added in recent years to improve the visual presentation and take advantage of newer TV technology (even if it is, in reality, a 1080p signal being upscaled with professional-grade equipment), the inclusion of spatial audio steps up the auditory immersiveness for those with a Dolby soundbar or discrete Dolby-capable speaker setup. Hopefully this signals a future where more live TV includes spatial audio presentations.

While getting the entire Super Bowl broadcast with Dolby Vision and Atmos is a great step forward, it was only available for Comcast subscribers that had the proper equipment. But Apple Music has made the full 13:21-long Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show available on the Music app in spatial audio (which makes sense considering the Halftime Show was officially the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music Haltime Show). The Atmos mix isn’t groundbreaking in its use of sonic placement, but when the camera moves as much as it did during the performance, it’s of utmost importance to keep the performers front and center aurally so there’s a central focus.

The mix certainly succeeds when it comes to that. With Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s vocals clearly in font, the instrumentation could expand primarily out to the sides (at times it spreads behind the listener), while audience sounds filled out behind and above. There was a moment 11:47 in when Kendrick Lamar is surrounded by his dancers as they start marching, and the you can hear it coming from all around you. It was an effective use of the sound mix.

Apple Music includes a play list of the full Halftime Show set — squabble up, HUMBLE., DNA., euphoria, man at the garden, peekaboo (feat. AzChike), luther, All The Stars, Not Like Us, and tv off (feat. Lefty Gunplay) — all available to stream in Dolby Atmos with head tracking (if using compatible headphones or earbuds). In addition, there’s the official full 30-minute interview with Kendrick Lamar, Ebro Darden, and Nadeska from before the performance.