 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time

By
The Xfinity home screen showing Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Super Bowl 2025.
Xfinity

Super Bowl LIX is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. For the first time ever, when the Kansas City Chiefs defend the Super Bowl title against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, some viewers will be able to watch the game with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Comcast and Dolby are bringing the game with both technologies to Xfinity TV customers on the Fox broadcast. It’s a part of Comcast’s Enhanced 4K on Xfinity X1. We first saw this level of presentation with the Paris Olympics last summer, with an ultra-low latency allowing for a delay of only a few seconds. Comcast says the Super Bowl will have a similar lag of only a few seconds behind the game action.

Recommended Videos

The addition of Dolby Atmos to the broadcast has the potential of adding another level of realism and immersiveness to the Super Bowl experience. The spatial audio technology incorporates the use of height audio information to fully surround the listener. Dolby Vision is a dynamic HDR format that adjusts the picture on a scene-by-scene or frame-by-frame basis.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“The Super Bowl is another example of how Xfinity is redefining the sports viewing experience through innovations in our network and with the latest innovations from partners like Dolby,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. “With the clearest picture quality and the most realistic audio possible, we’re offering customers a viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else for the biggest live sporting event of the year. Plus, we’re delivering it as fast as possible over our state-of-the-art network so customers can feel like they’re witnessing every exciting moment at the same time as the fans in the Superdome.”

In order to watch the Super Bowl with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you’ll need a few things. First off, a Comcast Xfinity subscription is an obvious necessity, as well as Comcast hardware — specifically the Xi6 set top box. The XG1v4 also supports Enhanced 4K from Comcast, but with only Dolby Atmos. Not Dolby Vision. In addition, you’ll need a TV that supports Dolby Vision (TCL has some incredible deals right now to get you ready for the Super Bowl), and a sound system that can decode a Dolby Atmos signal — if you can’t have a discrete speaker system, we recommend a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

There’s also the option to watch the 4K broadcast with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through the Xfinity Stream app on compatible Dolby-enabled streaming devices and TVs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
Dolby Atmos Music in a Rivian R1S is a transformative experience
The center console touchscreen in a Rivian R1S displaying Dolby Atmos Music tracks on Apple Music.

When most of us think about Dolby Atmos, an immersive movie experience with loads of speakers is what comes to mind. It is, after all, where the first Dolby Atmos experience happened back in 2012 at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. The object-based surround sound system extended into the home a couple years later, initially requiring either up-firing speakers (integrated into the speakers or added with a separate module on top of a speaker) or ceiling-mounted speakers paired with an AV receiver (AVR). Later, soundbars made the point of entry for Atmos easier, sometimes utilizing advanced virtualization to accomplish the feat instead of discrete speakers.

Dolby Music then followed, with R.E.M.'s 25th anniversary remix of Automatic for the People being one of the first major releases. It was a bit slow going until streaming services began supporting the format more and, perhaps more importantly, major headphones manufacturers included spatial audio in their releases. In my experience, Dolby Music can be a hit-or-miss experience. Even on my home setup, I sometimes sit back while listening to a Dolby Atmos mix and just think, "Why bother?" before putting on a stereo recording. But when it's right, oh man is it good, and I recently got the chance to hear a demo that was so very, very good.

Read more
Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar Plus gets Dolby Atmos, but still no Fire TV
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus.

Amazon is getting serious about home theater sound with its first Dolby Atmos soundbar. Following the company's release of the $100 2.0-channel Amazon Fire TV Soundbar in 2023, it has a new addition to the family: the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which supports a 3.1-channel layout with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, for $250. You can also buy it with a companion wireless subwoofer for $375 or add a set of wireless surround speakers for a 5.1-channel setup for $490. However, you'll need to think carefully before you buy. Unlike other soundbars that have optional wireless accessories, you can't buy the subwoofer and surrounds separately.

Just like the first Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus doesn't actually contain Fire TV streaming hardware. To watch Fire TV content, you'll still need a Fire TV, like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series that was announced at the same time, or one of Amazon's other Fire TV streaming devices. It's also not an Alexa device and isn't compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Read more
Spatial audio over AirPlay could be a game changer for Dolby Atmos
An iPhone playing Dolby Atmos Music from Apple Music sitting in front of a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Though it was never mentioned during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, Apple will add a very cool new feature to its AirPlay streaming technology in the fall: support for spatial audio.

As spotted by What Hi-Fi, the addition of spatial audio to AirPlay was practically a footnote, appearing at the very end of the Apple's press release detailing its tvOS 18-based home entertainment enhancements.

Read more