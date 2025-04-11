 Skip to main content
TCL time: Get the TCL 55-inch 4K TV for only $250 today

There’s no denying how expensive TVs can be in 2025, but there’s also no denying the fact that you can score a great TV for a budget-friendly price. Brands like TCL have developed a solid reputation for releasing TVs that deliver solid picture quality at a much lower price than the competition. And as it turns out, one of these TCL TVs is discounted even further today: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Class S5 Series 4K LED at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $350. 

Why you should buy the TCL Class S5 Series

Whether you’re a casual TV watcher or someone who enjoys playing the occasional video game, the TCL S5 Series achieves a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in rooms with sun exposure and other ambient light sources. TCL’s AIPQ Processor with Deep AI Learning also does a great job at enhancing and upscaling whatever sources you feed your TV, so everything from your favorite 4K HDR Netflix films to your old TCM DVDs gets a fresh coat of paint! 

The TCL S5 Series only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, but TCL’s Game Accelerator 120 kicks in to provide a bit less input lag. The TV also supports VRR and ALLM for an improved gaming experience

On top of class-leading HDR support and a solid selection of apps and other web-connected features through the built-in Google TV OS. While there’s no local dimming to speak of and a lack of other advanced picture features, the TCL S5 Series brings a lot to the table for such a low price. 

Purchase today to take advantage of the $250 sale price. You should also take a quick peek at our lists of the best TCL TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top TCL products! 

