This 65-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale for $500 right now

TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

There’s no shortage of TV deals in this year’s Labor Day sales, so the sheer number of options may prove to be overwhelming for most shoppers. If you want a recommendation, check out Amazon’s offer for the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $600, it’s down to $500 for savings of $100, but you have to hurry with your purchase if you want it because we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available after the holiday. Once it’s gone, there’s no telling when you’ll get another crack at it.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV

TCL is in our roundup of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides with its QLED TVs. Your home theater setup will receive a major boost with the TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for most advanced HDR formats. You’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch as you’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services through the Amazon Fire TV platform, and you can ask Amazon’s Alexa to search for content and control playback through the TV’s voice remote.

The TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV features QLED technology that’s often compared with OLED technology. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs include much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. This version of the TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV comes with a 65-inch screen, so you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it in your living room or bedroom.

One of the most attractive offers in this year’s Labor Day TV sales comes from Amazon, which has slashed the price of the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV with a $100 discount. It’s down to $500 from $600, but probably not for long. If you don’t want to miss this chance to get the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV for cheaper than usual, there’s no time to waste — push through with the purchase immediately, because tomorrow may already be too late.

