 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch QLED TV is under $400 during Prime Day deals

By
TCL 2024 Q6-Pro QLED TV.
TCL

If you’re looking for a nice and cheap QLED TV in Prime Day deals, this might be the one for you. The offer comes courtesy of Walmart and is as follows: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series with Google TV for $398. That’s $102 off the normal selling price of $500.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series

TCL consistently ranks as one of the top TV brands, and we think the company often strikes an ideal balance between picture, performance, and overall value. This is certainly the case for the Q6 Series, which is one of the company’s entry-level models. Don’t let “entry-level” deter you though, because the 65-inch Q6 can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best TVs sets on the market.

First and foremost, this is a 4K QLED TV with a max refresh rate of 60Hz. For those unaware, the “Q” in QLED stands for quantum dots. These are color-enhancing light filters that allow LED-LCDs to deliver rich colors, excellent contrast levels, and powerful brightness. The latter is actually what QLED TVs are best known for! Whether you plan on using your TV for movies, TV shows, or video games, the Q6 Series ensures that each source is properly optimized to give you the best picture possible.

While the refresh rate only tops out at 60Hz, TCL’s Motion Rate 240 with MEMC and Game Accelerator 120 are digital boosts that TCL built into the Q6 to improve motion clarity. You’ll also have the choice of three HDMI inputs, the ability to use Chromecast to cast apps, photos, videos, and other media, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

It’s hard to say just how long this promo is going to last, as Prime Day TV deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, if you’re looking for a new 4K TV for a great price, consider the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series, on sale at Walmart for only $400.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K starting at $1,200
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

Prime Day deals are in full swing, even ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow, and among them are some great Prime Day TV deals. This is great news if you're in the market for a big screen TV, as several 86-inch TV Prime Day deals are going on. Not many TV brands make an 86-inch TV, but LG does, and it's really showed up with some 86-inch TV deals this Prime Day. Read onward for a look at what we feel are the best 86-inch TV Prime Day deals, and if you aren't finding the right fit for your home theater don't miss out on all of the 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, or 65-inch TV Prime Day deals going on.
Best 86-inch TV Prime Day deal
LG 86-inch 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV -- $2,900, was $3,700

If you want the best possible 86-inch TV that you can buy for Prime Day as you want to create a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, you can't go wrong with the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV. It packs LG's QNED technology that creates rich images with more lifelike colors, and Mini-LED backlighting for better black levels while minimizing halo effects. Further elevating the TV's output are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so you'll really feel like you're in the theaters when you're watching movies. You'll never run out of things to watch on the 86-inch LG 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV because in addition to the webOS 24 platform, through which you can access streaming shows, you'll also get more than 300 free channels across various genres through LG Channels.

Read more
50-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs for under $200
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

All of the best TV brands offer numerous sizes for each of their TV models, and a 50-inch TV can make a great option if you have a small room with a lot of space for a new TV or a large room with a little bit of space for one. With Amazon's big Prime Day sale event set to start tomorrow, there are already early Prime Day deals taking place right now you can even save on a new 50-inch TV, as there are several discounted among the Prime Day TV deals. We've rounded them all up below, and we've even singled out our favorite 50-inch TV Prime Day deal. If you feel a larger TV may be best for you be sure to check out the 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals as well.
Best 50-inch TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $190, was $300

For an affordable option that's even cheaper for Prime Day, check out the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Despite its low price, you'll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and  DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars, and VESA pattern 200 x 200 for easy and safe wall mounting. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon's Fire TV, so you'll be able to watch all of the popular streaming shows, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to let you use voice commands to search for content, control playback, and more with Amazon's Alexa.

Read more
65-inch TV Prime Day deals: LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.

There are a lot of TV sizes out there to consider but a 65-inch TV is a pretty common sweet spot among shoppers. And while 65-inch TVs can get a little expensive, there are a lot of Prime Day TV deals among the Prime Day deals going on today, ahead of the start of Prime Day tomorrow, with plenty of 65-inch options to choose from. In fact, there are so many 65-inch TV Prime Day deals worth considering we decided to round up all of the best right here. You'll find them below, and if none of them are offering the right savings for you be sure to check out all of the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals going on today as well.
Best 65-inch TV Prime Day deal
LG 65-inch 80 Series 4K TV -- $700, was $1,000

For those who want an upgrade to their home theater setup, you should check out the 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV. It uses the brand's QNED technology that combines the quantum dots of QLED TVs with LG's NanoCell technology, for the ability to create fantastically bright and colorful images. The TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, which is enabled by LG's a7 AI Processor Gen 6 that uses AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality of whatever you're watching. The 65-inch LG 80 Series QNED 4K TV also runs on the webOS 23 platform to give you access to streaming services, as well as to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Read more