Ever wanted a massive, 98-inch TV? This one has a $1,000 off deal

If you’ve always dreamed of watching your favorite shows on a massive screen in your living room, here’s an offer that you should consider — the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV at $1,000 off from Best Buy, which lowers its price from $3,000 to $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but this is one of the most affordable TV deals that you can get for a display of this size. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain expires, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, if you’ve got your eye on the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV, you should consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV to buy. It’s a massive display, so you better make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, installing this TV will transform your living room into your personal cinema, as in addition to the gigantic screen, you’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for incredibly sharp details and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth movements when watching action movies and playing video games. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound, while a built-in subwoofer enhances bass output without the need for a soundbar.

Further enhancing the cinematic experience is the QLED technology in the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. A layer of quantum dots gives the TV the ability to display more colors with better accuracy, alongside amazing brightness. You’ll also never run out of content to watch because it runs on Google TV, which will let you access all of the popular streaming services.

In one of the largest QLED TV deals in the market right now, you can purchase the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV for $2,000 from Best Buy following a $1,000 discount on its original price of $3,000. That’s a pretty huge investment, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny once you’ve started watching shows and movies on it. You’re going to have to hurry with the transaction if you want the savings though, as the price of the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

