 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ever wanted a massive, 98-inch TV? This one has a $1,000 off deal

By
2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

If you’ve always dreamed of watching your favorite shows on a massive screen in your living room, here’s an offer that you should consider — the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV at $1,000 off from Best Buy, which lowers its price from $3,000 to $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but this is one of the most affordable TV deals that you can get for a display of this size. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain expires, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV

First and foremost, if you’ve got your eye on the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV, you should consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV to buy. It’s a massive display, so you better make sure that you have enough space for it. If you do, installing this TV will transform your living room into your personal cinema, as in addition to the gigantic screen, you’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for incredibly sharp details and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth movements when watching action movies and playing video games. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound, while a built-in subwoofer enhances bass output without the need for a soundbar.

Further enhancing the cinematic experience is the QLED technology in the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. A layer of quantum dots gives the TV the ability to display more colors with better accuracy, alongside amazing brightness. You’ll also never run out of content to watch because it runs on Google TV, which will let you access all of the popular streaming services.

Related

In one of the largest QLED TV deals in the market right now, you can purchase the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV for $2,000 from Best Buy following a $1,000 discount on its original price of $3,000. That’s a pretty huge investment, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every single penny once you’ve started watching shows and movies on it. You’re going to have to hurry with the transaction if you want the savings though, as the price of the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV is $1,000 off at Walmart
Samsung 2022 The Frame 4K TV.

Father’s Day is one of the best times of the year to score a deal on the some of the best TVs. From QLED TV deals to OLED TV deals, we’ve seen plenty of awesome models hit shelves in 2024, especially when it comes to Samsung TV deals. Speaking of which: You can score an amazing deal on a massive Samsung when you purchase through Walmart. This is a 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV deal, and the sale price is $2,000. That’s $1,000 off the normal cost!

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame TV
Taking a look at The Frame, you may notice it’s not your average-looking TV. That’s because Samsung designed this QLED to better fit in with home decor. Rest assured, it’s still meant to be used to watch movies and TV shows; and trust us, your favorite flicks are going to look incredible. But the real emphasis is on cosmetics, which brings us to one of our favorite Frame features: Art Mode. 

Read more
Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $195 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

There are a lot of TVs to shop among the current Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals, but many of the best TV deals can currently be found at Walmart. You’ll find smart TVs across the board right now at Walmart, including both OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals, as well deals on top TV brands such as Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. All sizes are in play as well, including 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and even 85-inch TV deals. With so many TVs seeing price drops at Walmart right now, we thought we’d make the shopping process a little easier by rounding up all of the best Walmart TV deals below. Read onward for all of the details on how to save big on a new TV at Walmart.
Hisense 43-inch 4K Roku TV -- $195, was $289

One of the best TV brands for value, Hisense is worth checking out, particularly with its Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV. A great size for the price, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution along with HDR and Motion Rate support. The latter means you won't have to worry about motion blur while you play a game or watch fast-moving action or sports. Plus, get access to the best of Roku, including the free Roku channel while using this TV. Also, the TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa so it's easy to use and control your TV and other smart home devices.

Read more
Best QLED TV deals: Samsung, TCL, LG and Vizio
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

A new TV can add some new thrills to your content viewing experiences, and while there are a lot of 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals to shop among the best TV deals, if picture technology is what’s most important to you you’re going to want to check out the best QLED TV deals. QLED TVs are up there with OLED TV deals when providing the highest picture quality available on the market, and there are a lot of QLED TV deals to shop right now. Reading onward you’ll find what we feel are the best QLED TV deals to take a look at, as well as some information non why each might best suit your needs. If you have a favorite TV brand and prefer to shop that way, check out all of the best Sony TV deals, best Samsung TV deals, best LG TV deals, best Vizio TV deals, and best TCL TV deals available as well.
TCL 55-inch Q5 Series 4K QLED Smart TV — $300, was $450

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. With the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting 4K resolution and QLED picture technology, which combine for one of the best images you’ll find on a television. Smarts include all of the features of the Google TV smart platform, which includes Chromecast, voice commands, and functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers might want to consider this TV, as it has all kinds of motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity, including Game Accelerator 120.

Read more