This TCL soundbar is marked down to $100 today from its $260 MSRP

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 soundbar with Fire TV
It’s hard to replicate a surround sound configuration with just a soundbar, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t audio devices on the market that are built to impress and defy our expectations. Brands like TCL are behind some of the best home theater soundbars, and this week the incredible TCL Alto 8 Soundbar Plus is on sale at Walmart.

Right now, you can order this Dolby Atmos emulator for only $100, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen on an Atmos soundbar in a long time. 

Why you should buy the TCL Alto 8 Plus Soundbar

At 39.4 inches wide and 2.6 inches tall, the TCL Alto 8 Plus won’t take up much space on your TV stand and also shouldn’t block any part of the screen; unless your TV sits close to the top of its furniture. You’ll even be able to mount the soundbar on the wall, and all necessary hardware is included.

Now for the fun part: This 300-watt soundbar is classed as a 2.1.2 audio system. When connected via HDMI eARC to your TV, this means the Alto 8 Plus can play back several surround sound formats, including three-dimensional Dolby Atmos. While the Alto 8’s side-firing speakers and wireless sub can only do so much to help fill out the soundstage, the Alto 8 Plus manages to achieve some pretty solid surround virtualization.

We’re also glad to report that if you own a TCL TV running Roku TV OS, you’ll be able to use your TV remote to control the Alto 8 Plus, too. While we wish this soundbar would stay this inexpensive all the time, a sale is a sale, and this one’s going to end just like all the others.

Save $160 when you take advantage of this Walmart Rollback right now. We also think it’s wise to have a peek at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Walmart deals, and best TCL TV deals for even more discounts on top AV products.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
