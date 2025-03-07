The TCL S4BH Soundbar just dropped from $150 to $70

Your TV speakers do a decent job when it comes to stereo audio, but most of those tiny speakers struggle when it comes to virtualizing larger surround sound tracks. Fortunately, most TV companies make soundbars, and we found a great deal on a TCL model while vetting through soundbar deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL S4BH Soundbar at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $70. The full MSRP on this bar is $150.

Why you should buy the TCL S4BH Soundbar

While the TCL S4BH isn’t going to deliver the kind of surround sound virtualization you’ll get from a premium soundbar, it will provide a significant update to the audio experience your TV has been giving you. The S4BH does a great job of honing in on midrange frequencies. Dialogue, vocals, and lead instruments hang out toward the front of most mixes and maintain fidelity even at higher volumes.

The S4BH supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, though a lack of up-firing speaker results in some so-so downmixing. Still, you’ll be able to choose between multiple EQ presets if you’re not pleased with the bar’s default sound profile. You’ll also be able to use TCL’s AI Sonic Adaption feature to fine-tune the S4BH to best match your room acoustics.

Other cool features include Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming and support for TCL’s Tutti Chora feature, which lets you pair the S4BH with up-firing TCL TV speakers, upgrading the soundbar to a 2.0.2 system.

We wish this soundbar would be on sale all the time, but that’s not the reality we’re faced with. It’ll return to full price soon, so definitely take advantage of this offer while you still can. Save $80 on the TCL S4BH Soundbar when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our collections of the best TCL TV deals and top Best Buy deals for more discounts on top tech!