This Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for only $200 today

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to score a great TV with excellent streaming capabilities and integrated smart home controls. As a matter of fact, you don’t even have to spend more than $200 to score this awesome Toshiba 55-inch LED: Right now, when you purchase the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $200.

The full MSRP on this model is $370, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably thinking, “What soundbar deals are available this week?” After all, what’s a new TV without proper audio equipment?

Why you should buy the Toshiba C350 Series

The Toshiba C350 delivers solid picture quality. Expect rich colors and a wide viewing angle on this set, so you won’t have to worry about sitting completely center with the screen. The C350 also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats, making it a solid choice for HDR content. And thanks to fast response times and low input lag, the C350 isn’t a bad choice for console or PC gaming either (even though the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz).

As for smart TV features and automations, Toshiba partnered with Amazon to bring Fire TV OS to the C350 Series. Not only will you have access to top streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to use Alexa to search for movies, control smart home devices, and more.

This is one of the lowest prices on a TV we’ve seen all week, and experience has proven these kinds of markdowns don’t stick around for long. That said, today might be the final day to save this much on a new 55-inch UHD screen. Take $170 off the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV when you purchase it today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best TV deals and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on TVs, soundbars, and other AV devices!