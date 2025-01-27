 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for only $200 today

By
Good Deal A 50-inch Toshiba C350
Toshiba

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to score a great TV with excellent streaming capabilities and integrated smart home controls. As a matter of fact, you don’t even have to spend more than $200 to score this awesome Toshiba 55-inch LED: Right now, when you purchase the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $200.

The full MSRP on this model is $370, and if you’re anything like us, you’re probably thinking, “What soundbar deals are available this week?” After all, what’s a new TV without proper audio equipment?

Why you should buy the Toshiba C350 Series

The Toshiba C350 delivers solid picture quality. Expect rich colors and a wide viewing angle on this set, so you won’t have to worry about sitting completely center with the screen. The C350 also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats, making it a solid choice for HDR content. And thanks to fast response times and low input lag, the C350 isn’t a bad choice for console or PC gaming either (even though the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz).

Related

As for smart TV features and automations, Toshiba partnered with Amazon to bring Fire TV OS to the C350 Series. Not only will you have access to top streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, but you’ll also be able to use Alexa to search for movies, control smart home devices, and more.

This is one of the lowest prices on a TV we’ve seen all week, and experience has proven these kinds of markdowns don’t stick around for long. That said, today might be the final day to save this much on a new 55-inch UHD screen. Take $170 off the Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV when you purchase it today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best TV deals and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on TVs, soundbars, and other AV devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Get this 65-inch Insignia 4K TV while it’s on sale for just $300
The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV with the Amazon Fire TV interface on the screen.

At its original price of $450, the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable for its size. However, you can currently get it with a $150 discount from Best Buy, which drops its price to just $300. If you're on the hunt for TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, but you don't want to go overboard with your spending, this is an offer you wouldn't want to miss. You need to act fast in completing your transaction though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before this 4K TV's price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Insignia F50 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F50 Series 4K TV is the first smart TV that's powered by Amazon's Fire TV platform with a quantum dot-based display, which offers improved color accuracy, a larger color volume, and better vibrancy. Alongside 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, support for all the most advanced HDR formats, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience, this 65-inch TV will deliver memorable nights of entertainment for the whole family.

Read more
Every size of the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale today
samsung 98 inch qn90d review

We see Samsung TV deals on a near-daily basis, and these are TV promos our eyes are extra-conditioned to pay attention to. Samsung TVs tend to go on sale a lot, especially once new models start rolling out. And with CES 2025 done and dusted and Samsung Unpacked 2025 on the horizon, it won’t be long until Samsung’s latest QLEDs and OLEDs start hitting shelves. That being said, we’ll probably start seeing more Samsung promos like this one:

For a limited time, every size of the Samsung QN90D QLED TV is on sale through the manufacturer. To give you an idea of what kind of a discount you’ll be getting, the 75-inch QN90D is currently marked down to $2,200 when its MSRP is usually $3,300. That’s a $1,100 markdown, which is more than enough dough for one of our top soundbar deals of the week!

Read more
This 55-inch TCL QLED TV is marked down to $268 today
2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

TCL has quickly risen through the ranks of TV stardom. We here at Digital Trends routinely hail TCL as one of the best names in midrange and entry-level QLED TVs. And then there are models we’ve gone absolutely goo-goo over! Unlike Samsung, Sony, and LG, TCL TV deals tend to be a bit more aggressive, which bodes well for all of us looking to save some cash.

As a matter of fact, we came across a fantastic TCL offer while looking through QLED TV deals: Right now, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch Q6 Series 4K QLED (2024), you’ll only pay $268 with this deal. It’s only a $30 discount off the MSRP, but every penny counts!

Read more