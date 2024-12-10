 Skip to main content
These Treblab wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, and they’re 40% off

Good Deal The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds with their charging case.
If you’re searching for affordable wireless earbuds you can wear while working out, take a look at the Treblab X3 Pro. They already provide amazing value at their original price of $100, so they’re a steal right now from Amazon following a $40 discount that brings their price down to just $60. There’s no telling how long you’ll have the chance to buy these wireless earbuds at 40% off, so if you want to make sure you get them for a lower price than usual, you’re going to want to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds

The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds are designed to let you privately listen to your personal playlist during your workouts. They feature ergonomic ear hooks that make sure they stay in place even during the most intense exercises, and they also come with five sizes of eartips so that you choose the ones with the most comfortable and secure fit. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance, so they won’t be damaged when you sweat and when you take them outdoors.

You won’t have any issues with the audio quality of the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds, allowing you to fully enjoy your favorite tracks, and they’re also equipped with four microphones so your voice will be loud and clear when you take phone calls. There’s no active noise cancellation, but the wireless earbuds can last up to nine hours on a single charge, and a total of 145 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Are you looking for true wireless earbuds deals but you’re a bit short on cash? You can still get an amazing pair while on a budget by taking advantage of Amazon’s 40% discount for the Treblab X3 Pro. From their sticker price of $100, they’re on sale for only $60. The savings of $40 aren’t going to last forever, and there’s even a chance that you’ll miss out as soon as tomorrow. If you think the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds are perfect for your lifestyle, you should push through with your transaction for them immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
