Popular ad-supported video streaming service Tubi TV announced a new partnership with NBCUniversal that will see it getting nearly 400 new titles, including many classics.

The new deal, which was announced on Thursday, February 28, is part of the company’s expansion plans in 2019, and includes TV shows such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap, and the original versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Tubi TV already has a fairly massive catalog of content for viewers to enjoy. The company has more than 12,000 films and TV shows online, with a content volume it claims is more than double the size of Netflix. And that number is consistently growing. Tubi TV recently announced that it more than quadrupled the amount of its content between 2017 and 2018, with customers streaming nearly the same amount of content in December 2018 as they did in the entire previous year.

“We’re excited to be a home to this robust library of world-class, iconic content from NBCUniversal that appeals across generations,” Adam Lewinson, Tubi TV’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “We are aggressively working to expand our library, and this is one of many deals to come for Tubi.”

The addition of so many classic TV shows looks to bolster viewership numbers and get even more viewers to take the streaming service as seriously as they take Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

Those interested in checking out the service have numerous avenues to do so. It has apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast X1, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android platforms.

The best part? Because it is ad-funded, Tubi TV is totally free. This means that you can soon binge-watch your favorite classic sci-fi or action/adventure shows without having to spring for another subscription.

The only thing you will have to put up with? A few ads every now and then. But that may be a small price to pay for so much content, as we see it, and Tubi looks to expand its library further in 2019.