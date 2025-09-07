You Asked: Are there TVs with every single feature?

On today’s episode of You Asked: What TVs have all the features you want, from HDR formats to gaming? Should you hit pause on that TV order and return it if you think you made a mistake? And why don’t more TVs have a fifth HDMI port by now?

Upgrading from a TCL 6-Series to a 75-Inch TV

JF Sicotte asks: I currently have a TCL 6-series 55-inch TV. I want to upgrade to a 75-inch TV. I watch lots of movies, TV shows, and play PS5 and Nintendo Switch. I ordered the Hisense 75-inch QD7N on Amazon. Seems to be lower quality than the TCL after some research. Out of stock temporarily so I can cancel. I was looking at the 75-inch Hisense U78N. I was wondering if you could give me some direction about this choice. I started looking at all that and just got more confused.

Thanks for the question, JF. I’m happy to help. I would say canceling that order is the wise decision if you want something at least as good as your TCL 6-series. Honestly, with what Hisense and TCL have done with their Mini-LED TV lineups, you’ll likely be very happy with many of the options available.

In your email, you typed the U78N. That might be a typo because there’s a U7N model and a U8N model. The good news is that both are excellent and certainly superior to the QD7N.

The most important differences come down to price and the type of panel used in the 75-inch models, which may or may not fit your needs. At 75 inches, the U7N sells for $800, and the U8N goes for $1,100. That $300 difference gets you better contrast, with deeper blacks that in our review drew comparisons to OLED, and a higher level of brightness that benefits HDR highlights and viewing in SDR, especially in a bright room.

Both 75-inch models use ADS Pro panels instead of the VA panels found in smaller sizes. This reduces contrast slightly but improves viewing angles. If you often watch TV off-angle or in a space with guests who need a wider view, this is a benefit. In my opinion, it still offers plenty of contrast.

If you want the absolute best contrast, the 65- or 85-inch models perform a little better. Since these are 2024 models, you can probably find them on sale.

Why Don’t TVs Have a Fifth HDMI Port?

Dionicio asks: With the high number of devices we connect to our TVs, why don’t manufacturers simply add a fifth HDMI port?

It’s mainly because some TV manufacturers don’t make their own system-on-a-chip (SoC). Instead, they get them from companies like MediaTek. For example, the Sony A95L has two HDMI 2.1 and two HDMI 2.0 ports and uses MediaTek’s Pentonic 1000. TCL, and I believe LG and Samsung as well, develop their own SoCs, which allows them to offer four HDMI 2.1 ports on their higher-end TVs.

Adding a fifth HDMI port isn’t always up to the TV brand.

More importantly, the need for a fifth HDMI port isn’t that common. People who do need it often have other solutions, like an HDMI switch or an AV receiver to manage multiple devices. Even if you have a PlayStation, Xbox, Blu-ray player, soundbar, and a streamer, do you really need another port?

Personally, I’d try to simplify. Between the TV and gaming systems, you probably already have a way to access streaming apps, and managing all those wires can be a headache.

That said, Hisense added USB-C to some of their premium TVs this year. It doesn’t transfer HDMI-level data, but it’s a more universal, modern way to connect devices, and it’s likely to improve in future models.

Are There TVs with Every Single Feature?

Dionicio asks: I’ve noticed some top-level TVs might not have every single picture or gaming option. Are there any TVs that do have every single feature?

Yes, they exist, but they’re not easy to find. Samsung often gets picked on because it doesn’t offer Dolby Vision, opting for HDR 10 Plus instead. Most Sony and LG models don’t support HDR 10 Plus but do offer Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision has more content available and backing from major studios and streamers like Netflix and Apple TV.

If you want all HDR formats plus premium gaming features, check Panasonic, TCL, and Hisense. Many of their latest models—think Hisense ULED series, TCL QLED TVs, and Panasonic’s offerings in the US—support HDR10, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

Budget-friendly models like Hisense U6QF and TCL QM6K offer all these HDR formats plus gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and 144Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution. Higher-end 2025 Hisense models also offer more connectivity options. The U75QG has four HDMI 2.1 ports, and the U8QG has three HDMI 2.1 ports plus USB-C.

When finding the right TV for your needs, research goes beyond features. You’ll want to consider brightness, viewing angles, or even trade-offs like choosing OLED for Panasonic with just two HDMI 2.1 ports.

In 2025, your dollar goes further than ever for TV brightness and features.