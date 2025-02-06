 Skip to main content
Upcoming Amazon event invite teases a new AI-powered Alexa

By
A blue image that has the Amazon swoop and "Hi there." with the date February 26 listed below.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

This week, Amazon sent out invitations to an upcoming event hosted by Amazon Senior Vice President Panos Panay and the Amazon Devices & Services team in New York City on February 26. As can be seen in the image above, the invite Digital Trends received had the signature Amazon swoop with “Hi there.” front and center, and the date towards the bottom, all on top of a shaded blue background that included what on the surface looked like some attractive, curved design elements.

Sure, the design gave off a feeling of Amazon Alexa, but beyond speculation around what the event might be about, the innocuous email didn’t seem to divulge any useful information. That is, until The Verge did some impressive sleuthing and discovered that there wasn’t one email invite sent out, but five. That attractive, curved background was actually part of some cursive text that, when all five invitation were put together, spelled out “alexa.” Pretty strong confirmation to those Alexa feels.

According to information obtained by Reuters, the event will announce the launch of a new generative AI-powered Alexa, but the extent of the features is as yet unknown. While the expectation is that the new service will be rolled out to a limited number of users free of charge, something that has apparently been floated internally by Amazon is including a $5-10 subscription fee for the new AI-powered Alexa. The current version — referred to as Classic Alexa — will continue to be available at no charge, although development of new features for Classic Alexa has reportedly ceased.

Amazon has been surprisingly behind the curve for the past couple years when it comes to generative AI integration, with an LLM announcement back in 2023 that hasn’t fully materialized yet. But considering the amount of Amazon devices — such as the Echo speaker and Omni Fire TV — in average households, it’s important that they catch up. The big question around this potential new service and its integration is how it will separate and stand out from the string of generative AI models that have come out in the past couple years.

