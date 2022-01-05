Victrola has a new option for vinyl fans who want a portable way to play their favorite platters: The $99 Victrola Re-Spin, a retro-styled suitcase record player with a more sustainable design. The company debuted the Re-Spin at CES 2022 and it will be available in the third quarter of 2022 for $100 in blue, green, gray, and red at victrola.com and major retailers.

When it comes to the Re-Spin’s sustainability, it’s not so much about the incorporation of more sustainable materials like recycled plastics or bamboo as it is about a reduction in the amount of material used. The company has said that once in production, it plans to reduce Re-Spin by more than 20% in size and weight when compared to traditional suitcase record players.

It is also making efforts to reduce the impact of its packaging, which will be 100% recyclable and also smaller in size, which the company says will help to reduce the product’s overall carbon footprint. For Victrola, it seems that the Re-Spin is the first step toward a more sustainable product line.

“We’ve listened to what our customers are looking for and what’s important to them. As a result, Re-Spin embodies a sustainability mission that the entire Victrola team believes in while continuing to deliver on the sound quality our consumers deserve, which truly makes it the best of both worlds,” said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. “As we develop this product line it’s our goal to continue looking for ways we can make elements of the record player, from the components to the packaging, as upcycled or recyclable as possible to make Re-Spin as green as it can be.”

From a tech specs point of view, the Re-Spin has just about everything you need to enjoy your platters, whether at home or on-the-go: Two way Bluetooth connectivity that lets you stream your vinyl records to your wireless speakers as well as being able to stream music from your phone to the Re-Spin’s internal speakers. For wired connections, there’s a one-eighth-inch headphone jack, RCA ports, and an internal pre-amp for home stereo listening.

The chassis also has some enhancements over Victrola’s previous suitcase models, with a new anti-vibration speaker enclosure technology. The dual-speaker enclosure enables delivery of enhanced sound performance while eliminating vibrations for a skip-free, listening experience, according to the company.

