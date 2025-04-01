 Skip to main content
This dorm room-sized Vizio TV just dropped to $214 at Walmart

The Vizio 50-inch V4K50M Series 4K LED.
Purchasing a cheap TV doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be signing up for lackluster picture quality, but this can certainly be the case with entry-level models. Fortunately, brands like Vizio prioritize picture quality at every price point, and it just so happens that one of the brand’s budget-friendly sets costs even less today!

For a limited time, when you purchase the Vizio 50-inch V4K50M 4K LED at Walmart and Target, you’ll only pay $215. The full MSRP on this TV is $268.

Why you should buy the Vizio V4K50M Series

The Vizio V4K50M Series delivers a colorful 4K picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms. While this LED lacks a local dimming feature, Vizio’s class-leading HDR support (including an enhanced version of Dolby Vision) bumps up highlights and other picture details.

While the TV has a native 60Hz refresh rate, features like ALLM and Dolby Vision HDR Gaming give you the smoothest gaming experience possible for both consoles and PC setups. You’ll also be able to connect the V4K50M to Wi-Fi to use Vizio Home, an app-packed smart hub that even gives you access to free live TV stations.

We’re also big fans of the fact that you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the V4K50M for private listening. It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but TV deals like this one tend to be over in a flash. So, don’t wait to save!

We also recommend looking at our lists of the best QLED TV deals, and best Walmart deals for even more markdowns on top TVs.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
The best 55-inch Samsung OLED TV of 2024 has an $800 discount today
Samsung S95D OLED review

Samsung is one of the biggest names in town when it comes to TVs, which is why we’re excited to announce that Samsung’s 2024 flagship is on sale. For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch S95D Series 4K QD-OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other sites and shops, you’ll only wind up paying $1,600.

The full MSRP on this model is $2,400, and editor at large Caleb Denison says, “The [Samsung S95D is the] most bright room-friendly OLED TV we've tested.”

Read more
The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is marked down to $310 today
Amazon 50-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV product image white bg

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is off and running, which means you’ll be able to save up to 40% on select items. While a majority of these markdowns are on outdoor-friendly devices, Amazon is also offering discounts on some of its TVs, including the Fire TV 4-Series.

Right now, when you purchase the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K LED, you’ll only pay $310. The full price of this TV is $520.

Read more
One of Samsung’s best OLED TVs has a $300 discount today
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

Did you know that one of Samsung’s best OLED TVs is on sale this week? For a limited time, the much-praised S90D Series is being treated to a slew of markdowns, including the 65-inch size. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers, and you’ll only pay $1,400, which is a $300 discount off the TV’s MSRP.

We also recommend taking a look at our coverage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, running today through March 31. You’ll save up to 40% on select items, including popular outdoor tech products like Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds!

Read more