This dorm room-sized Vizio TV just dropped to $214 at Walmart

Purchasing a cheap TV doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be signing up for lackluster picture quality, but this can certainly be the case with entry-level models. Fortunately, brands like Vizio prioritize picture quality at every price point, and it just so happens that one of the brand’s budget-friendly sets costs even less today!

For a limited time, when you purchase the Vizio 50-inch V4K50M 4K LED at Walmart and Target, you’ll only pay $215. The full MSRP on this TV is $268.

Why you should buy the Vizio V4K50M Series

The Vizio V4K50M Series delivers a colorful 4K picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms. While this LED lacks a local dimming feature, Vizio’s class-leading HDR support (including an enhanced version of Dolby Vision) bumps up highlights and other picture details.

While the TV has a native 60Hz refresh rate, features like ALLM and Dolby Vision HDR Gaming give you the smoothest gaming experience possible for both consoles and PC setups. You’ll also be able to connect the V4K50M to Wi-Fi to use Vizio Home, an app-packed smart hub that even gives you access to free live TV stations.

We’re also big fans of the fact that you can connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the V4K50M for private listening. It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but TV deals like this one tend to be over in a flash. So, don’t wait to save!

