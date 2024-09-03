This 65-inch Vizio is still on sale a day after Labor Day

If you missed the Labor Day TV deals for any reason, don’t feel bad because you still have the chance to buy a large TV for a relatively affordable price from Target. The 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV, originally priced at $430, is still on sale for an even cheaper $380, as the $50 discount from Labor Day remains active. We’re not sure for how much longer though, so if you want to pocket the savings from this offer, we highly recommend pushing forward with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV

First and foremost, we highly recommend consulting our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy, as you should check whether you have the appropriate space to fully enjoy the 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV. If you do, it’s an excellent screen for watching your favorite shows and movies, since its 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and compatibility with advanced HDR formats will bring the cinema into your living room. It’s also perfect for gamers, as the 4K TV enters Auto Low Latency Mode and displays an integrated gaming menu when it detects that it’s connected to a gaming PC or a video game console.

The 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV grants access to all of the popular streaming services through the Vizio Home Screen platform, which also gives you free content through the WatchFree+ app. The 4K TV also accepts voice commands through the included Vizio Voice Remote, and it can be integrated to your smart home setup through devices that are powered by Apple Home, Google Assistant, or Amazon’s Alexa.

Most Labor Day sales have officially ended, but there are still some TV deals that you can shop if you act fast. Here’s one if you’re looking to get a larger TV for your home theater setup on a budget: the 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for only $380 from Target, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $430. There’s no telling until when the offer will remain available though, so you’re going to have to act fast and complete your transaction for the 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV immediately if you want to get it for even more affordable than usual.