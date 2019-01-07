Share

While Vizio’s new TV lineup has slimmed down and ramped up with some impressive new features, its soundbar line seems to be filling out. Vizio’s latest bars for 2019 offer Dolby Atmos thrills in smaller, more affordable iterations to stand alongside its already-popular (and affordable) Dolby Atmos systems, along with new budget options for a wide array of supplemental sound systems for just about any application.

36-inch 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar

In 2018, Vizio proved it could stand tall with the big-boy Dolby Atmos soundbars, offering a massive 46-inch Atmos behemoth that competes well with Samsung’s impressive (and much pricier) HW-N950 Dolby Atmos bar. For 2019, Vizio has a slimmed-down 5.1.4 Atmos system, offered in a smaller, 36-inch bar that still serves up fully discrete surround sound speakers and four upfiring drivers to bounce sound off the ceiling and immerse you in hemispheric bliss.

Unlike the mighty 10-inch subwoofer of the 46-inch version, the 36-inch bar serves up a more modest 6-inch driver in its wireless subwoofer. Still, it should be a fair bit cheaper than its $1,000 predecessor, while still offering the full Atmos experience, alongside Chromecast Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth streaming, and Google Assistant support.

36-inch 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar

While this pared-down option won’t be nearly as immersive as a full surround system, it does still offer upfiring drivers for the touted height element of Dolby Atmos, along with a much friendlier profile than most Atmos setups. That includes a “slim” subwoofer designed to easily fit under a sofa. Like the 5.1.4 system, the 3.1.2 bar offers Chromecast Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth streaming, and Google Assistant.

36-inch 5.1 soundbar

Bringing us back to Vizio’s pre-Atmos days, the 2019 5.1 soundbar still offers immersive surround sound with discrete satellite speakers, along with borrowing that same slim subwoofer, allowing for the full surround sound experience from an ultra-tight profile.

36-inch 2.1 soundbar

Apparently “36” is Vizio’s magic number for 2019. Casting all surround sound frills aside, this 2.1-channel bar offers an utterly simple way to supplement your TV audio with an extremely small footprint. Like the 5.1 version, it also comes with a slim subwoofer, allowing you to set it and forget it under the couch.

20-inch 2.0 soundbar

Finally, if you’re just looking for any bare-bones solution that isn’t your TV speakers, this teensy micro-bar may suffice. Vizio sees this as a supplemental solution for nearly any room, including the bedroom or even the kitchen.