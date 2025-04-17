 Skip to main content
Need a 5.1 soundbar? One of Vizio’s 2024 Atmos bundles is $50 off today

By
Good Deal Vizio 2024 5.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar SE.
Vizio

Vizio may not make as many TVs and soundbars as it used to, but when it comes to Dolby Atmos virtualization, it’s still hard to beat the cost-effectiveness of a Vizio soundbar bundle. You’ll find these models at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, all of which are actually offering a discount on a great Vizio soundbar this week: 

For a limited time, you can get the Vizio 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Sub (SV510X-0806) for only $200. The full MSRP on this model is $250. 

Why you should buy the Vizio 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Sub

Epic action movies and kinetic sci-fi thrillers employ surround sound in genius ways, especially Dolby Atmos. This height-based surround codec brings three-dimensional audio immersion to your home cinema, and the Vizio 5.1 is able to emulate an Atmos configuration. It’s not the same as running wired speakers into an AV receiver, but it’s dang good. 

Related

The Vizio 5.1 delivers great sound quality and wide stereo imaging, an effect only enhanced by the soundbar’s surround sim capabilities. Running off HDMI ARC, the Vizio bar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and DTS. These audio formats make heavy use of Vizio’s wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers while the soundbar itself handles all front channels. 

The Vizio 5.1 also has a Bluetooth input, so you’ll be able to stream music wirelessly from a phone, tablet, or other compatible device. Unfortunately, the Vizio 5.1 doesn’t come with a remote, but you can download the Vizio app to control the audio system. There’s also no digital optical port. 

Save $50 off the MSRP when you purchase the Vizio 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Sub (SV510X-0806) today. If you want to see even more soundbar discounts, you should also check out our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Vizio TV deals, and best Amazon deals

