Vudu update finally lets Apple TV users stream Marvel, Disney films in 4K

When the Apple TV 4K was released last year, Apple fans were thrilled that they could finally watch 4K UHD movies complete with high dynamic range (HDR) on their platform of choice. There were some issues with HDR early on, but they were eventually fixed. Another problem remained, however: While most studios made 4K versions of their movies available via the iTunes store, Disney wasn’t one of them, so neither Disney hits like Star Wars: The Last Jedi nor the latest Marvel superhero blockbusters were available in their full glory.

Fortunately for movie lovers, that is no longer the case, as Vudu has added the Apple TV 4K to its official list of supported UHD devices and updated its Apple TV app to add 4K and HDR support. Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies aren’t the only movies available in 4K via the service, but they’re the ones that weren’t available (at least officially) on the Apple TV 4K until now.

While Disney movies are now available on the Apple TV 4K, you still won’t find them in the iTunes Store. This is surprising considering how closely Apple and Disney have worked together before. Disney CEO Bob Iger has sat on Apple’s board since 2011, and iTunes was the first place that Disney made its content available in digital format.

The main reason behind this is pricing. Apple insists on selling 4K movies at the same price as HD movies — usually $20 — while Disney prices its 4K releases higher at $25. The fact that Disney movies are now available on the Apple TV in 4K via Vudu hasn’t changed this. When you buy a Disney movie via the service, you can expect to pay $25. Whether or not this may change in the future is up in the air, but at least for now, it doesn’t seem likely that Disney will change its stance.

Vudu is available for the Apple TV as a free download in the App Store. If you’ve just recently added an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K to your living room and are wondering how to make the most out of it, we’ve got a list of the best Apple TV apps to help get you started.