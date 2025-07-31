Why you should care about a $30,000 TV you’ll never buy

The 116-inch Hisense UX RGB mini-LED TV is making waves and not just for its cutting-edge technology, but for its $29,999 price tag. Here’s why this massive display is attracting so much attention.

Because of the technology, it was a headliner at CES. Now it’s the price tag that’s turning heads with the 116-inch RGB mini-LED TV.

So how does mini-LED stack up to OLED TVs? Is it getting closer in terms of contrast and off-angle viewing? Whether you plan on buying this massive TV or not, the release from Hisense has implications for the industry as a whole, especially when it comes to color.

This RGB mini-LED TV takes a step in the right direction. Instead of using white LEDs and a color filter as its light source, the UX uses red, green, and blue mini-LEDs to produce pure colors and improved contrast.

Seeing it in person at CES this year was striking. Between the color and brightness, which Hisense says reaches a peak of 8,000 nits, this TV stopped me in my tracks. But as we said in the intro, so will its price: the Hisense UX comes in at $29,999.

Yes, a $30,000 TV. It’s not in stock yet but should be within the next few months, and Best Buy already has its product page ready. It’s a pretty outrageous price to see on paper, but it’s not totally unexpected.

Hisense’s 110-inch UX, the 2024 model, launched at $15,000. TCL’s 115-inch QM891G, also a 2024 model, came out at $20,000.

With this RGB mini-LED TV, it’s not only larger than the TCL 115, even if just by an inch, it’s also incorporating new technology that improves picture quality.

So that $30,000 price doesn’t seem entirely unreasonable, at least for people who are in the market for a TV that costs $30,000.

Even if you’re not planning to buy this TV, what’s most important is what it represents: we finally have an RGB mini-LED TV coming to the market.

And as technology usually does, while it’s too expensive and probably too large for the average user right now, it should start to trickle down the lineup.

Hopefully sooner rather than later, and ideally to the point where it’s available in some 55- and 65-inch TVs that are more affordable and attainable.

In addition to the color-boosted visuals, Hisense says the UX will include a 6.2.2 Cine Stage X surround system, which should provide high-quality sound performance.

While Hisense is set to be the first to release this type of TV, Sony is developing their own version as well, as seen in a video we did earlier this year following a trip to Japan.

The writing is on the wall: these brands believe RGB mini-LED technology is the next step in bringing LED TVs closer to OLED levels.

What do you think, especially about the price? Will it trouble the best TVs on the market? Could you ever see yourself spending $30,000 on a TV, even if you had the money? Somebody will, or Hisense probably wouldn’t be making it.